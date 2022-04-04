The first day of the Downtown Culinary Showcase brought sunshine and strong winds as vendors set up along 155 E. Washington St. Chris Warren, owner of Nerraw Foods Incorporated, greeted passersby with wide smiles and offers of free samples for “the best thing you’ve never tasted.” Warren’s cantaloupe pie was originally created by his grandmother. Now, he passes out samples and slices to share with others.
“We say we're sharing love when we share this recipe because we feel certain that grandmother made it with love,” Warren said. “She created this for us. I think that's beautiful. But we're not going to be selfish with it, we want it out there.”
The Downtown Culinary Showcase returned for the spring season on April 3 and will carry on every Sunday until May 29 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. It is run by the Culinary Kitchen of Athens, which is a nonprofit founded by Rashe Malcolm that helps small businesses grow and provides them with opportunities to do so.
One of the Culinary Kitchen’s goals is to earn enough money to build and maintain a community kitchen for small businesses to use, Malcolm said.
For vendors who cook and sell everything out of a home kitchen, a cottage license can limit expansion by preventing vendors from selling to restaurants and stores. Creating a community kitchen for members to use would give them the opportunity to obtain a commercial license and expand their business.
For small-business owners like Chris Warren, it would take Nerraw Foods to a different level, he said. It would allow them to move towards a goal of mass production as they build up a following and experiment with new desserts.
“It's more than just providing the space, it's providing the space that's affordable, it’s providing a space that allows individuals who aren't always afforded the opportunity to get into commercial spaces, even when they have the money,” Malcolm said.
The Downtown Culinary Showcase is one fundraiser that helps bring the Culinary Kitchen closer to that goal. In addition to raising money for a community kitchen, it provides another opportunity for vendors to sell their products and get more exposure, Malcolm said.
The vendors are asked to pay a $25 fee which goes towards funding the community kitchen. The rest of the market costs are offset by a small grant from the Athens Downtown Development Authority and support from Cosmic Delivery and the Chamber of Commerce, Malcolm said.
Before COVID-19, the Culinary Kitchen of Athens was very close to achieving their goal of a community kitchen, Malcolm said, but the pandemic set them back.
“[COVID-19] hit the Culinary Kitchen of Athens extremely hard, like extremely hard,” Malcolm said.
For Kat Chaffin, the Culinary Kitchen of Athens board president, the effects of COVID-19 on small businesses was prominent and difficult to watch. During her time as a banker, she ran into small business owners in Athens calling on the verge of losing their businesses, but she couldn’t do anything to help them.
When she learned about Malcolm’s Culinary Kitchen of Athens, she immediately wanted to be a part of it.
“She's so involved in the community, and it's so important to her to better the community and help people and organizations as much as she possibly can,” Chaffin said. “And that's just amazing.”
Despite the setbacks posed by the pandemic, The Culinary Kitchen of Athens continues to work towards its goal.
For Malcolm, the most exciting part about the Downtown Culinary Showcase is the amount of vendors willing to return and continue supporting her and the Culinary Kitchen of Athens despite the setbacks.
“We don't know how much longer it's gonna take, but the fact that they're still there, they're still cheering us on. They're still right there by our side,” Malcolm said. “And they have opportunities themselves to be other places, but they still carve out time to help me in my endeavors and what we're doing with the organization to me just says a lot.”