The sight of red, white and black balloons greeted curious customers on Thursday morning at the Dunkin’ on Epps Bridge Parkway. University of Georgia cheerleaders posed with pom-poms, and Hairy Dawg passed around enthusiastic high fives.
Dunkin’ recently announced its partnership with the University of Georgia Athletic Association following UGA’s national championship win. To celebrate this new partnership, Dunkin’ will offer a new Dawgs Donut with white icing and red sprinkles, available from Sept. 1 to Sept. 15 at select Dunkin’ locations throughout Georgia. To promote the new doughnut, the Epps Bridge location hosted a pep rally to pass out free Dawgs Donuts and Dunkin’ merchandise.
“We knew that there’d be no better way to celebrate [the partnership] than to take our best asset, which is a doughnut, and design one with the Georgia team to feature in restaurants, and then to host a pep rally to get ready for the big game,” Katie Gaston, field marketing manager for Dunkin’, said.
The pep rally attracted a stream of bulldog fans including UGA students, adults and children. The energy was high as people perused piles of Dunkin’ merchandise, picking up sunglasses, bags, lanyards and Dunkin’ gift cards. There was a stenciling station where attendees could have Dunkin’ spray painted onto their cars, and plenty of photo ops with Hairy Dawg and Georgia cheerleaders.
Carson Daniel, a fifth year wildlife science major, saw an ad for the event on Instagram and knew she had to check it out.
“I love this, the swag with the Dunkin’ and the Georgia stuff on it,” Daniel said. “It’s iconic.”
Ellen Martin, a resident of Bogart County, said she graduated from UGA and worked there for 30 years before retiring. She said she was excited to see the Dunkin’ partnership.
“This is what you get to do when you’re retired– come out to fun pep rallies,” Martin said.
In addition to the limited edition Dawg Donut, throughout the football season fans will receive a digital coupon the day after every UGA win for a free doughnut with a drink purchase. The coupons will be available through the University of Georgia app.