The Georgia Bulldogs are approaching a new football season following their national championship win, and the popular doughnut chain, Dunkin’, has provided a sweet way to celebrate. Dunkin’ has announced a new partnership with the University of Georgia Athletics ahead of the opening game.
From September 1-15, Dunkin’ will be offering a new, limited-edition Dawgs Donut which features vanilla icing and red sprinkles to pay tribute to UGA’s colors. The doughnut will be sold at Dunkin’ locations throughout Georgia while supplies last, according to a press release
“Football is back and Dunkin’ is proud to kick-off our UGA partnership with our new limited-edition donut,” Katie Gaston, the Field Marketing Manager at Dunkin’, said in a press release. “We are pumped for the upcoming football season and decided to launch the Dawgs Donut to help get UGA fans in the spirit for what is sure to be another amazing season!”
On Thursday, September 1, Dunkin’ will host a UGA pep rally at its 1850 Epps Bridge Parkway location. From 8-10 a.m., attendees can try a free Dawgs Donut, win prizes and witness a special appearance from UGA’s mascot, Hairy Dawg.
Additionally, throughout the football season after every UGA win, fans will receive a digital coupon for a free doughnut with the purchase of a beverage. The coupons will be available the day after the win and will be offered exclusively through the University of Georgia app.