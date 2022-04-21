As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news.
The Chops & Hops spring menu
The Chops & Hops released its spring menu. New items include a seared duck with orange glaze.
Farm Burger to celebrate Earth Day with new burger
Farm Burger announced on Instagram that it will be celebrating Earth Day by participating in Grassfed Alliance’s Real Burger of Earth Day campaign which believes the best ranchers raise beef on grasslands. Farm Burger partnered with Hickory Nut Gap Meats to create an Earth Day burger. The burger will be available from April 18-24 and it will be topped with local, slow-roasted mushrooms, green garlic salsa verde and Tillamook cheddar.
Puma Yu’s pop-up
For those looking to try Puma Yu’s before it opens this summer, it will be participating in a pop up vintage shop on Thursday, April 21 at 6 p.m. at Little Kings Shuffle Club. There will be cocktails, music and vintage clothing.
Terrapin Beer Co. to celebrate 20th anniversary
Terrapin Beer Co. will be celebrating its 20th anniversary on April 23 from 3-8 p.m. Terrapin will be serving its favorite beers from the last 20 years as well as an exclusive anniversary beer, Old Snapper, a Barley wine-style ale. There will also be live music, local vendors and food trucks. Tickets are available online.