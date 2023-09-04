With the return of game days, Earth Fare Athens announced that it is hosting a “pig pickin’” barbecue and viewing party for football games throughout the day on Sunday, Sept. 17. The event will include giveaways, exclusive one-day-only deals and a pig roast, according to a press release.
The cookout will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its Athens store, located at 1689 S. Lumpkin St. The cookout will feature a $7 barbecue plate provided by Hickory Nut Gap Farms as well as craft beer. Several vendors inside of the store will be offering samples of their products, and there will be a live fish-cutting demonstration, offering guests a variety of custom-cut fish filets.
According to its website, Earth Fare aims to sell only high quality food without harmful and unhealthy ingredients, and the cookout is no exception. All foods will be free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup, bleached or bromated flour, added hormones and antibiotics and artificial fats and trans fats, according to the press release.
Laurie Aker, the director of marketing at Earth Fare, said that the team is welcoming shoppers back to the store while offering game day cookout essentials at affordable prices.
“There’s no better reason to gather the Athens community together than the start of football season and some good food,” Aker said.
For more updates on the event, visit the Earth Fare Facebook.