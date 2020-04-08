Condor Chocolates
Order online and pick up at the store. Easter-themed special items include elegant “Condor eggs,” hazelnut-filled chocolate swirled with pastel accents ($7 for 2; $13 for 4) and gold foil–wrapped bunnies available in either dark or milk chocolate (small: $1.50 each; medium: $5 each).
Heirloom
Normally packed for Easter brunch, the Boulevard cafe is offering celebration for pick up with Easter meal kits. These include mix-and-match dishes that allow you to create menus for brunch or dinner. Each menu item is designed to feed four. Options include classics like baked French toast and Deviled eggs or roast of lamb and scalloped potatoes. Dishes priced from $6-20. You also can order whole strawberry shortcake, lemon meringue pie or carrot cakes.
Lindsey’s Culinary Market
Special menus are available for pickup. Call by April 8 to order. Family-sized selections include smoked ham or salmon ($30-$60) as well as sides like haricots verts or sweet potato casserole. Depending on many people you are sheltering in place with or how many leftovers you want, you can select sides in portions that serve 1-2 people ($12) 4-6 people ($30) or 8-12 people ($50).
Mama Jewel’s Kitchen
“Easter is NOT cancelled,” notes owner Kelly Padgitt in a Facebook post. Easter weekend menu items include frittatas and lemon-blueberry biscuits and the family meal options pair ham with sides such as grilled asparagus or potato salad. Prices for family-sized dishes range from $20 for a dozen biscuits to $19 for green-bean casserole. Call 706-850-9797 Tuesday-Thursday or email Padgitt kelleypadgitt@gmail.com with orders.
The National
Slow-cooked leg of lamb ($29 for an entree with polenta, pea shoots and roasted tomato) is featured as an Easter special on this week’s seasonal menu.
