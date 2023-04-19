Ellianos Coffee, a Florida-based drive-thru coffee franchise, officially opens today, Wednesday April 19. The new Athens location is 925 N. U.S. Highway 29, next to Dunkin’ Donuts.
The drive-thru shop offers “Italian quality at America’s pace,” according to Instagram. The company was founded in 2002, first opening in Lake City, Florida. It has 63 locations across Georgia, Florida and Alabama.
Its menu features hot and iced espresso and coffee drinks, tea, smoothies, breakfast and lunch sandwiches and bakery items. Additionally, it offers ‘Red Bull Rushes,’ Red Bull energy drink concoctions with unique flavor combinations.
Some of its signature creations include the ‘Milan Mint Mocha,’ a mint and dark mocha latte; the ‘Cookies & Cream Freezer,’ a blend of espresso, Oreo cookies and ice cream; and the ‘Sicilian Smoothie,’ a blend of strawberries, pineapple and coconut.
The shop is locally owned and operated. Franchisees Joseph Coleman and Charlie Massey live in the area, and shared that they are “confident that the quality and reputation of the brand will spread rapidly here just as it has in Florida and South Georgia,” according to the website.
Ellianos Coffee is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on its opening day, Wednesday, April 19.