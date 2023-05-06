Emmy Squared Pizza, “an elevated neighborhood restaurant offering reimagined pizzas, award-winning burgers, vegan and plant-based options, shareable appetizers, delectable salads, and unrivaled cocktails” opened its Athens location on May 3, 2023. It is located at 199 Prince Ave., where The Grit used to be.
The Athens location is offering local residents a 20% discount on food offerings for dine-in and online orders placed via the website or the Emmy Squared app, according to a press release.
The inside of the restaurant nods towards Athens culture with framed photos of the National Championship years, The Grit, the B-52s and R.E.M.
“We didn’t want to change too much of The Grit because everyone had fond memories. We didn’t want to come in and just change everything, so we just kind of updated it and decorated it,” said Scott Sylva-Mashburn, general manager of the Athens Emmy Squared.
The most popular menu item of opening day, Wednesday, April 3, was the cheesy garlic sticks. Emmy Squared opened at 11 a.m. and saw the crowds picking up throughout the day, according to Sylva-Mashburn.
“Everyone’s coming for the pizza… Sandwiches are really good, but I mean, obviously the main attraction is the pizza. It’s gonna be the same dough that you have in the cheesy breadsticks, but it’s gonna be a little crunchier, and delicious… I’m just excited to be here in Athens,” Sylva-Mashburn said.