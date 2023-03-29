Emmy Squared Pizza, a chain restaurant that originated in Brooklyn, New York, is coming to 199 Prince Ave., the old location of The Grit. Set to open this summer, Emmy Squared Pizza offers “a unique take on American ‘comfort food,’” according to its website.
The chain has around 20 locations, from Philadelphia to California, and two locations in Atlanta.
Emmy Squared Pizza combines a “New York style grandma pie with a Detroit style pizza, and then added a dose of culinary creativity with our fluffy focaccia-like dough, edged with a caramelized, crispy cheese known as frico crust.”
It also serves burgers which have won multiple awards such as Nashville’s Battle of the Burgers winner, one of ‘The Best New Burgers in NYC’ and ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC.’
Emmy Squared Pizza, along with its pizza and burgers, also serves plant-based eats, salads and chicken sandwiches. Some of its menu items include mozzarella sticks, marinated cucumbers, meatballs, loaded waffle fries and two pudding options for dessert.
The pizzas are 8x10 inches and toppings include vegan spicy kimchi, pickled jalapeños, honey, house made vodka sauce, garlic parsley pesto, truffle mushroom cream and more, which can be found on its specialty pizzas. Three of its specialty pizzas are vegan. Additionally, customers have the option to build their own pizza.