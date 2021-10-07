Viva! Argentine Cuisine on Prince Avenue has a surprising menu for such a little restaurant. Options include starters or empanadas, soups, salads, sandwiches and entrees. The empanadas cost $4.25 while the main courses range anywhere from $10-$36.
I got the Samosa Empanada and the Chicken Tinga Empanada with salsa verde. The Samosa Empanada is a vegan empanada filled with a delicious blend of sauteed potatoes, carrots, corn and green beans. The ginger, garlic and curry spices bring the empanada together, and I found myself wishing for more after the last bite. The Chicken Tinga Empanada is stuffed with shredded chicken, and the housemade broth adds a great flavor. Both empanadas went well with the salsa verde dipping sauce. For $4.25 per empanada, it is a little expensive, but it was a savory treat at a great location.
Viva! shares a patio with Hendershot’s, so it has a great selection of indoor and outdoor seating complete with a way to order without stepping inside the restaurant. Viva! also offers a selection of wine and beer.