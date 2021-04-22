Enchiladas and Pupusas from Tlaloc

Tlaloc has a reputation for being one of the most authentic places to get Mexican and Salvadorian food in Athens. Its portions are generous and its menu is vast, offering something for everyone. To start, every table gets chips and a bowl of fresh and mild salsa.
The enchiladas and pupusas combo (#14 on the menu) came with rice and beans, two enchiladas with your choice of meat and either red or green sauce, as well as a Salvadorian pupusa with your choice of filling for only $10.11. The sauce for the enchiladas can be ordered to your preferred level of spiciness.
Tlaloc is located at 1225 N. Chase St. and is open from 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and until 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.