The Falafel Sandwich from The Grit in Athens, Georgia, is a refreshing vegan lunch option. The sandwich is packed with falafel, hummus, veggies and a choice between lemon-tahini dressing or tzatziki dressing, all stuffed into pita bread. The lemon-tahini dressing adds a little zang to the flavorful combination. The sandwich costs $8.75.
Customers can dine in The Grit’s outdoor seating area or take their meals to go. The Grit is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. and on the weekend from 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.