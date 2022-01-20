About eight and a half years ago, farm-to-table restaurant Farm 255 closed its doors in Athens. In its time, the restaurant was one of a kind, featuring locally sourced, organic ingredients. It was the first true farm-to-table restaurant in Athens, said Jason Mann, former Farm 255 partner and current co-owner of Farm Burger. Now, Mann and his business partner, George Frangos, are bringing Farm Burger back to Athens.
Farm Burger’s menu is small, serving a selection of locally sourced and grass-fed hamburgers, vegan burgers, salads and fries. The restaurant sources meat from local farms around North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, and customers are encouraged to ask questions about what they’re eating.
According to its website, “Farm Burger is sustainable, local, humane and helping to reroute our food system to function more like an ecosystem than a corporation.”
Mann and Frangos opened the first Farm Burger in Decatur, Georgia. Since then, they’ve added 12 more locations across Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina. After finding the perfect spot on Prince Avenue, Mann decided that it was the right time to return to Athens.
“I know that there’s a group of very thoughtful and progressive leaders in Athens,” Mann said. “I think Farm Burger is going to kinda fill a unique niche for folks that are looking for, I think, a better option.”
Mann, originally from the West Coast, is a farmer and rancher at heart. He found a community in Athens in which to pursue his work in regenerative agriculture, which uses technologies to regenerate soil and improve land. After Farm 255 closed, Mann had a vision for Farm Burger, but he needed a seasoned restaurateur to help him get started.
Frangos already had experience running farm-to table-restaurants in New York and Washington, D.C. He was looking for a new project when he met Mann. The two began working together on Farm Burger, and the rest is history.
“We’re trying to do something relatively simple but incredibly meaningful,” Mann said.
Farm 255 was one of University of Georgia journalism professor Ramsey Nix’s favorite restaurants. She even held part of her wedding celebration at the restaurant in 2008.
“[Jason] really had such a following of people because he was so passionate,” Nix said. “He had just a real vision for transforming Athens into a foodie hub.”
Farm 255 had a level of transparency that most restaurants lacked, Nix said. There were pictures of the farms and farmers from which the food was sourced hanging on the walls, and every menu item described which farm the food came from.
“I know that my husband’s really excited about Farm Burger opening up,” Nix said. “Every time we go to Asheville or down to Decatur, we eat at Farm Burger. Both he and my son are super stoked because burgers are their favorite thing.”
With the continued rise in demand for organic food, most restaurants now use words like “organic,” “sustainable” and “grass-fed” to market their food, but those terms can be used loosely. Mann and Frangos train and educate their team members about Farm Burger’s mission. They take their employees to the farms where the food is sourced and they have everyone meet the farmers, Mann said.
They’ve added terms like “grass-finished” to describe their meat to give it a deeper meaning, Frangos said. Grass-finished beef describes cattle that eat grass throughout their entire lives. Grass-fed, on the other hand, could mean the cattle started out eating grass and switched to a grain diet later in life.
Realistically, not everything Farm Burger uses can be organic and made in-house. The restaurant isn’t trying to trick anyone into thinking otherwise, but when it comes to protein, it doesn’t make compromises, Mann said.
Ever since COVID-19, Nix has been more aware of where her meat comes from. She even joined a meat Community Supported Agriculture, or CSA, which is when someone pays a fee to a local farmer and receives a set amount of meat on a regular basis.
“What I love about Farm Burger is just knowing that it’s sustainably, locally produced meat,” Nix said.
When Frangos and Mann first started out, they tried to not be preachy about their values, Frangos said. They knew their mission. Their staff could tell their story to those who asked, and that was enough.
“Now a decade later, there is greenwashing — people using common terms that might mean a lot to us, but don’t mean a lot to them,” Frangos said. “I do think it’s probably more up to us to be a bit more out there.”
The restaurant business is difficult, Mann said. For large restaurants with 50-plus chains, sourcing meat locally would be impossible. For there to be change, consumers have to ask for it.
“You and me and my children, you know, have to demand the restaurant they want in the future,” Mann said.
People have to be willing to ask the right questions and pay a little more for grass-fed beef and pastured poultry, Mann said.
“You know, I think we’re getting there. The question is are we gonna get there fast enough, right?” Mann said. “I do think that restaurateurs, consumers, farmers, you know, we all have to be at the table, and I think together we have a chance.”