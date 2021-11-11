Ethical burger chain Farm Burger will host a pop-up event this Friday, Nov. 12, at the Creature Comforts taproom in downtown Athens. The event comes eight years after Farm 255, Farm Burger’s sustainable living predecessor, closed its doors on Broad Street.
The pop-up will last only one day and take place from 5-8:30 p.m. Attendees will get the chance to try Farm Burger’s famous beef sliders and other locally-sourced offerings.
Farm Burger was founded in 2008 by George Frangos and Jason Mann, an organic farmer who was also a co-owner of Farm 255. Farm Burger features a menu of grass-fed beef, local ingredients and antibiotic-free meat options with no added growth hormones, according to its website. The restaurant has many locations throughout the south, including seven establishments in Georgia alone and an upcoming Athens location.
For those unable to attend the pop-up, there will be ample opportunity to try Farm Burger’s menu when its new full-time restaurant opens in Athens this fall at 100 Prince Ave. There has been no announcement of a specific opening date, but Friday’s pop-up will give locals a sneak-peak into Athens’ newest sustainable dining option.
Ten percent of the proceeds from Friday’s event will go to Giving Kitchen, a non-profit organization that provides emergency assistance to workers in the food service industry.