From the many farmers markets located around Athens to an abundance of farm-to-table restaurants, the Classic City is full of seasonal, local produce. What better way to celebrate that tradition than a week of good food?
Georgia Organics, a non-profit that supports small and organic Georgia farmers, is hosting the second Farmer Champion Week from Sept. 16 to Sept. 23. Farmer Champion Week celebrates the chefs and restaurants who source a portion of its food from local farms, according to the Georgia Organics website.
Farmer Champion restaurants are tasked with preparing a seasonal dish featuring this year’s chosen ingredients, okra and peppers. The dishes will spotlight the local farmers who grow the produce. Participating Athens restaurants include Farm Burger, Heirloom Cafe, The Expat, The National and Five and Ten.
Heirloom Cafe & Fresh Market is a locally owned restaurant located on North Chase Street in the historic Boulevard neighborhood. Since opening in 2011, Heirloom has made a point to source ingredients from local farmers and producers. The restaurant is owned by father-daughter duo Travis Burch and Jessica Rothacker.
This is the second year Heirloom will be participating in Farmer Champion Week, Burch said. Heirloom decided to focus on okra as its seasonal ingredient. It will be serving a grilled okra appetizer with a spicy peanut sauce and crushed peanuts, Burch said. It will also be featuring an okra chickpea masala.
Heirloom will be sourcing this week’s okra from Collective Harvest, an alliance of local farmers in the Athens area, Burch said.
Heirloom has always had an emphasis on sourcing locally and was originally part of Rothacker’s vision for the restaurant, Burch said.
“Our mission is creating communities, celebrating local farmers and telling the story through food,” Burch said. “And part of the story we want to tell is the story of the farmers that bring us the ingredients for our dishes.”
Produce from out of state is shipped for longer distances and treated with chemicals that affect the form and taste of the food, Burch said. Heirloom produce has shorter transportation costs and it’s better for the community, he said.
“It's better for the community because the money stays in the community, and it helps people who are passionate about farming,” Burch said.
Burch estimated that about 20% to 35% of Heirloom’s total food costs are from local producers, depending on the season and what’s available.
Of course, there are challenges that come with Heirloom’s emphasis on buying local food. For example, one of Heirloom’s most popular menu items is the bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich, but it doesn’t appear on the menu when tomatoes aren’t in season. Many people are used to seeing tomatoes in grocery stores year round, so it can be difficult for some to understand why Heirloom won’t serve fresh tomatoes during the winter, Burch said.
Despite the difficulties that may come with sourcing locally, the owners and staff at Heirloom get to know the local farmers.
“We've got some really great people who are farming here in town,” Burch said. “And building a personal relationship with those folks is awesome and doing what we can to help them succeed is also gratifying.”
For those looking to try some seasonal, local produce, check out the Athens restaurants participating in Farmer Champion Week and enjoy the fresh flavors of okra and peppers.