Support local farmers and producers and discover local, healthy options at Athens area markets.
Athens Farmers Market
The market operates at Bishop Park on Saturdays offering coffee, baked goods, artisanal crafts and produce. These products are available to shop for in person or through online order and pickup. The market also partners with Creature Comforts Brewing Co. at the brewery on Wednesdays.
Collective Harvest
Collective Harvest began as a way for local farmers to join together and create community supported agriculture for the Athens area. What started as a group of three family farms working out of the Full Moon Farm basement has grown into a collection of farmers working in their own space on Baxter Street. Besides delivering fresh produce to restaurants, Collective Harvest offers weekly produce subscriptions. Customers can choose which produce they want and pick it up fresh from one of the designated locations or have it delivered.
The Culinary Kitchen of Athens
The Culinary Kitchen, started by Rashe Malcolm of Rashe’s Cuisine, hosts its downtown market at the end of spring through the start of fall. The market’s mission is to support the local food industry, ranging from farmers to entrepreneurs in Athens.
West Broad Farmers Market at the Athens Housing Authority
The market is open through December for online orders, and pickup is available from a drive-thru on Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. at 300 S. Rocksprings St. Orders can be placed Sunday through Thursday. Operated by the Athens Land Trust, the West Broad Farmers Market showcases vendors offering seasonal products and artisanal goods, including produce grown at some of the Athens Land Trust’s own community gardens. In-person shopping events and celebrations are held monthly at the garden.