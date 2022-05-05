7 spots to find something truly good to eat on campus.
Bulldog Bistro
This restaurant within the Georgia Center for Continuing Education and Hotel complex offers everything from coffee and muffins to lunch entrees and afternoon drinks. (It’s also the only on-campus place to get an adult beverage.)
Business Learning Center
Nestled into the mammoth Terry College of Business complex is a location of Au Bon Pain, which has soups, salads, sandwiches and a variety of baked goods.
Campus Market Express
These micro kitchens feature grab-and-go meals, snacks and drugstore-type basics. Locations include Biological Sciences, Hugh Hodgson School of Music and the College of Veterinary Medicine.
Jittery Joe’s
Locations of the Athens coffee company sell hot and cold drinks as well as sandwiches and breakfast items like parfaits. Find them in the Miller Learning Center, the Science Library and the Law Library.
Main Library
The ground floor of the North Campus landmark includes a location of Coffee & Bagels, the UGA Dining location that pairs Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels. It’s a good place to relax and offers a view of historic North Campus.
The Niche Dining Commons
If you can only visit one of UGA’s five dining halls, it should be The Niche Dining Commons on the Health Sciences Campus. The Niche offers made-to-order burgers, sandwiches, pizzas and calzones. There are entrees and sides available too, with copious desserts including cookies, fruit and baked goods. On the down side: It’s only open 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Tate Student Center
The food court at Tate features familiar brands such as Starbucks and Chick-fil-A Express. A notable homegrown option is Barberitos, an Athens-based chain with healthier versions of burritos, tacos and other Southwestern fare.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Eat & Drink special publication.