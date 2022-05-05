These restaurants open early and focus on breakfast and lunch
ADD Drug
Five Points
Experience true throwback charm at the lunch counter inside this neighborhood pharmacy.
The Cafe on Lumpkin
Five Points
Breakfast and lunch options are strong here, but the real star is afternoon tea — with a tower of scones, mini sandwiches and pastries.
Em’s Kitchen
Hawthorne Avenue
At this eatery in Hawthorne Drugs, the breakfast menu features omelets and made-from-scratch biscuit sandwiches.
The Flying Biscuit Café
Normaltown
The Athens outpost of the Atlanta-based chain serves classics like a biscuit, eggs and gravy plate, as well as out-of-the-box choices like pancake tacos.
Donderos’ Kitchen
Cobbham
With seating tucked into a historic home, this place has the cozy feel of a tea room or B&B. In addition to breakfast and lunch, Donderos’ offers to-go items, such as lasagna and pot pie.
The Farm Cart
Baxter Street
From the organic flour in the biscuit dough to fillings grown in the owners’ own farm, everything is locally sourced.
Mama’s Boy
Chicopee-Dudley and Macon Highway
Consistently voted Best Brunch by The Red & Black’s readers, Mama’s Boy is a beloved destination thanks to its charm and a menu of creative twists on classics.
Marti’s at Midday
Normaltown
Huge salads and hearty sandwiches are the draw at this cheery café with a small indoor area and large patio.
Nedza’s
Five Points
Founder Joe Nedza serves up compliments and donuts daily. The menu also includes breakfast favorites like biscuits and hot chicken sandwiches.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Eat & Drink special publication.