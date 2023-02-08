Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, so The Red & Black has compiled a list of Valentine's specials and deals to help you prepare for this special holiday.
Zombie Coffee and Donuts
Zombie Coffee and Donuts, located in downtown Athens, has a limited edition half-dozen box of zombie donuts for Valentine's Day. The special is available until Feb. 14.
Kikè’s Kitchen
At Kikè’s Kitchen, you can pre-order a Valentine’s Day heart-shaped taco platter for $35. The platter has two options. The first option includes seven Birria tacos with two sides of consomé and two Jarritos sodas. The second option includes eight tacos that can be chicken or steak and two Jarritos sodas. The platters are available to pick up on Feb. 11, 12 and 14.
Paloma Park
Paloma Park has a Valentine’s Day menu that features a pre-fixed four-course meal including restaurant favorites as well as some new chef specials. Reservations must be made for the special event on Feb. 14, starting at 5:00 p.m. A single date is $100, and a double date is $175.
Baddies Burgers
Baddies Burgers, known for their burgers, french fries and banana pudding, has a special of the month for Valentine’s Day called Red Velvet Oreo Cheesecake Banana Pudding.
Athens Cooks
Athens Cooks is a kitchen store that offers retail, dining and culinary experiences. The store is offering a Galentine’s Day drop-in wine and charcuterie tasting on Feb. 10 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and will offer a 10% discount off all store purchases.
The Root Basement Bar
The Root, the basement bar of Pine Bar in Five Points, is featuring a Top Shelf Cocktail Special Menu for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 all night. The bar will also have trivia starting at 7:30 p.m., as well as merch from Terrapin Beer Co. and tacos from El Barrio.
Tapped Athens
Tapped Athens Wine Tasting Market has a Valentine’s Day sparkling tasting on Feb. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The tasting will have five sparklings paired with bites and finishing with Dom Perignon. The special will be $75 per person and requires an RSVP.
Alumni Cookie Dough
Alumni Cookie Dough is featuring a variety of Valentine’s Day-themed treats including cookie dough pies, dough bite boxes and class packs. A portion of every purchase is donated to the organization Extra Special People.