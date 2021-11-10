October was Filipino American History month, and it called for a variety of celebrations and educational opportunities. The rich culture of the Philippines can be appreciated year-round, and like many other cultures, food is an integral part.
Filipino culture has heavy Asian and Spanish influences, and the importance of food holds a central role in everyday life. According to Julia Lopez, a senior University of Georgia student majoring in biological anthropology, UGA’s Filipino Student Association has an unofficial motto composed of three F’s: Family, food and fun.
Despite the importance of food to Filipino culture, there are currently no Filipino restaurants in Athens. Members of FSA cook Filipino dishes together using their personal and family recipes, but no establishment within the local food scene can truly provide them with that familiar taste of home.
Salvyn Peasy, co-owner of Cravings in downtown Athens, is from the Philippines and regularly practices Filipino cooking at home. The decision to open a sandwich shop instead of a Filipino establishment made sense in a town like Athens — the Filipino population isn’t very big, so it’s harder to guarantee it would be a success, he said.
“Filipino food’s kind of hard to make with all of the preparation,” Peasy said. “It’s kind of hard to find somebody to work [with] because if you’re going to start a Filipino restaurant, you need to start with a Filipino cook, and that’s very hard to find, especially down here.”
The addition of a Filipino food establishment in Athens could take many forms, due to the Philippines’ diversity in food. The Philippines comprises over 7,000 islands, and there are many regional variations in cuisine.
Lopez experiences first-hand this variance of culture within her home. With a father from Laguna, Philippines, and a mother from Banga, Philippines, she sees the many differences that make up the country’s cultural identity, especially when it comes to popular Filipino dishes such as adobo.
“Where my dad is from, it can look very soupy and like something that has more soy sauce in it, more light brown,” Lopez said. “But the same dish, if you go further south, might be a little brighter in color in the sense that they add different peppers and vegetables.”
The lack of Filipino food in Athens’ restaurant scene may encourage some Filipino students to cook it themselves, but this can be difficult with the limitations of college life.
“I think something that hinders me from cooking is the different pots and pans [needed],” Lopez said. “I [am] a college student, so I’m not going to have the woks [or] the aluminum pans that make our dumplings special. Also, with apartments, the kitchens are not always the best and or have the space.”
Additionally, it can be difficult for students to find the proper ingredients and tools needed for the specifics of Filipino cooking. Athens has small Asian markets such as Fooks Foods on Milledge Avenue and Orient Mart on Gaines School Road., but many Filipino students, such as junior English education major Kiko Tumpalan, still hope for new additions.
“I think it’s always good to have a lot of varieties of options, especially because the stores here are very small,” Tumpalan said. “Other places, like Duluth, have an H Mart, which is a huge Asian grocery store. I think a lot of Filipinos and other Asian cultures as well would really appreciate something like that.”
Lopez said she would like to see more Filipino representation in Athens, but as a lifelong Athens resident, she has been excited to see the addition of Asian food establishments in Athens over the past few years, like the recently expanded Bubble Cafe.
A Filipino restaurant in Athens would be exciting, but it would have to cater to the people of Athens to be successful, Lopez said.
“If someone were to open a Filipino restaurant here, it would have to be something more on the fusion side for non-Filipinos to understand why it’s important,” Lopez said.
On the other hand, Tumpalan said any good Filipino restaurant in Athens would have to encompass the values important in Filipino cooking: Home and comfort.
“I would love it if there was a Filipino restaurant here,” Tumpalan said. “It would make me really happy to see people [say]: ‘I went to that one Filipino restaurant, and the adobo was really good.’ That’s the food I grew up with and that I call my own, so seeing people enjoying it who are not Filipino would make me so happy. Only time will tell.”