As August comes to a close, so does National Sandwich Month. This is an important month for foodies everywhere but especially in Athens, a city rich with burgers, paninis, bagels and various other delicious sandwiches.
Athens is home to dozens of establishments with wonderful sandwiches, whether it’s the traditional meat-cheese-bread combo, or something more niche, like breakfast sandwiches or barbecue. There are plenty of vegan and vegetarian options, as well.
For those hoping to celebrate the month before it’s too late, here are seven of Athens’ best sandwich spots:
Big City Bread Cafe
393 N. Finley St. Studio C
Big City Bread is a great option if you’re looking for a simple sandwich with the additional cute, whimsical outdoor brunch setting.
One of its tasty options is the French ham and cheese. This is a fan favorite, as it’s simple, yet still flavorful, making it a classic. It’s served with smoked ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and Dijon mustard on a baguette. It has notes of herby and tangy flavors, which compliment the ham and mild Swiss.
Looking for something more refreshing? The mozzarella, tomato and basil sandwich is a great choice, as it’s complemented with balsamic vinaigrette and lemon, served on a grilled ciabatta bun. It’s light and satisfying, and its Italian flavors are perfect for those reminiscing on the last few weeks of summer.
These sandwich options are a must, in addition to nearly a dozen other sandwiches on the menu.
Trapeze Pub
269 N. Hull St.
While pub food isn’t usually hailed as the finest cuisine, Trapeze is a major exception to this notion. It doesn’t get much better than Trapeze when it comes to mouthwatering sandwiches.
Its sandwiches are a main component of the food menu and are all unique in their flavor profiles. And, did I mention that they come with its famed Belgian fries?
One option is the Carolina Dip, a beer-battered fried chicken sandwich tossed in sweet and spicy Carolina sauce, topped with house pickles, slaw and Konig aioli, served on warm focaccia. It’s spicy and sweet, while also maintaining a fresh, crunchy bite with the slaw and pickles.
If you’re not huge into fried food or chicken, another option is the turkey and Swiss. Served on sourdough, it’s toasted with avocado, bacon, spinach, onion and smoked paprika and tomato aioli. This is a melt-in-your-mouth kind of sandwich and pairs perfectly with Trapeze’s garlic aioli.
Ted’s Most Best
254 W. Washington St.
With an inviting outdoor patio and rustic inside, Ted’s Most Best is a perfect Italian sandwich spot if you’re having summer or study abroad withdrawals. Close out your sandwich season with its Caprese ciabatta and chicken pesto paninis.
The Caprese embodies summery flavors, with tomatoes, basil and balsamic reduction to top it off. This basic yet flavorful combination just sounds appealing to the palette, especially between crispy ciabatta.
The chicken pesto panini is also served on a ciabatta roll and includes roasted peppers, onions and provolone. The ingredients are rich and savory, making the sandwich more filling than the Caprese. The pesto adds a dynamic basil flavor, making it a satisfying touch.
Pulaski Heights Barbecue
675 Pulaski St. Suite 100
While it isn’t your traditional sandwich, Pulaski Heights Barbecue offers a decadent pulled pork barbecue sandwich that’s worth trying this National Sandwich Month. Pulaski is a fusion of American, Asian and various other styles of barbecue.
The sandwich is large, compared to the average barbecue sandwich, and is topped with its pickles. Pulaski has a variety of sauces to try with it as well as a wide array of sweet and spicy flavors. The sandwiches pair well with the slaw and mac and cheese, along with a cold glass of sweet tea or Kool-Aid.
The food pairings and ingredients in its other dishes, such as cream of jalepeno and kimchi, are unique and interesting, though the barbecue sandwich itself is a classic staple.
Ideal Bagel
815 W. Broad St.
Located on West Broad Street, Ideal Bagel is famous for its bagels, specifically its bagel sandwiches. It has a list of deli sandwiches served on both bagels and local Luna Baking Co. bread, such as sourdough, french, whole wheat and more.
The Cadillac, a bacon, egg and cheese bagel sandwich served on an onion bagel, is a must-try if you’re going to Ideal for a bagel sandwich. However, making your own sandwich with the ingredients of your choice is also a great option that you’re sure to enjoy. Topping options include salami, turkey, ham, provolone, cheddar and more.
The Rueben is a classic deli sandwich offered here, featuring pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on rye. Another option, which is vegetarian, is the Gabby, which is a Mediterranean-inspired sandwich on ciabatta, with roasted vegetables, hummus, cucumber and feta.
Marti’s at Midday
1280 Prince Ave.
Are you a chicken salad fan? Marti’s at Midday has just the sandwich selection for you. Offering a variety of different styles of chicken, tuna and egg salads and more, Marti’s is the perfect sandwich spot for your next lunch.
Its sandwiches are served both cold and pressed, with the Mary Frances being served on whole wheat and stuffed full of its classic Tarragon chicken salad.
Another option is the Scott, which is a pita panini grilled with ham and cheese and slathered with apricot mayo, adding a sweet touch to the savory sandwich.
Sit on its patio with your chicken salad sandwich and one of its homemade orange poppy seed cookies for the perfect lunch break pick-me-up.
The Rook & Pawn
294 W. Washington St.
The Rook & Pawn is a place where you can get a great sandwich and have a great time eating it, too. Offering an endless selection of Boar’s Head sandwiches and games, this downtown board game cafe offers an immersive and satisfying experience, both for the stomach and the mind.
All of its sandwiches are served on Luna bread and are filled with great quality meats and cheeses. It has basic sandwiches, like the grilled cheese and BLAT (bacon, lettuce, avocado and tomato), which are self-explanatory. It also has more sophisticated options, like the Bacon and Date Panini, which is filled with bacon, Chevre goat cheese and Medjool dates and grilled-pressed between a ciabatta bun.
Its menu and cafe is extremely unique and well-curated, making it a good option for someone wanting a quick bite while also having a fun-filled afternoon of games.
The Place
229 E. Broad St.
Last, but certainly not least, is The Place. This is a restaurant that screams southern comfort the second you walk through the door, as each table is filled with plates of fried food and Mason jars of iced tea.
Though it has many great comfort food items on its menu, its chicken sandwich is one of its most iconic dishes. Marinated in spiced buttermilk, it’s served either fried or grilled and is topped with lettuce, tomato and caramelized onions between a toasted bun.
The fried sandwich is served golden, with an audible crunch when bitten into. The Place offers a house honey mustard or chipotle ranch on the side, as well. It makes for a satisfying bite as well as a pleasing sight.
Feeling more sea than land? Try its shrimp burger, a true competitor to that southern classic. The sandwich isn’t a true burger, but rather a stack of fried shrimp tossed in homemade, perfectly-tangy and not-too-sweet cocktail sauce, piled high with shredded slaw in tartar sauce, all wrapped neatly in a brioche bun and parchment paper.
It is crunchy, savory, salty, sweet, tangy — everything. Everything is made in-house, giving it an amazing freshness you’d normally only be able to get on the edge of the coast.
All of these options are great for fulfilling your last-minute sandwich needs. National Sandwich Month technically is every month for foodies, but don’t let this year’s slip away. Ring out the month of August at one of these iconic Athens sandwich joints today.