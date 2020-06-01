As the coronavirus pandemic kept Athens restaurants and businesses shuttered, the American Lunch food truck operated by FIVE Athens and Chuck’s Fish made stops throughout town, serving up to 185 meals a day.
While some restaurants used the shutdown as a new chance to give back, for Chuck’s and FIVE, running a free lunch program during the pandemic is simply an extension of what they have been doing for years — just now on a larger scale.
American Lunch is a nonprofit offshoot of the restaurants’ parent company, Harbor Docks, and has operated in Athens for several years.
Throughout the company, restaurants donate 1% of their sales to the American Lunch program and the restaurants give a $1,000 bonus to employees who volunteer 100 hours of service, in either the food truck program or other community projects. Dane Henderson, the partner who oversees FIVE Athens and Chuck’s Fish, said, “We want to foster positive and community-minded team members.”
Henderson said the truck currently provides meals on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on College Avenue, serving between 50 and 150 free meals each day. Each Friday, it partners with Downtown Ministries and Our Daily Bread to provide meals at the First Baptist Church of Athens, serving as many as 185 meals. It also has delivered meals to workers at St. Mary’s Health Care System.
The American Lunch program grew out of a college assignment in a community leadership class at the University of Alabama. Chatham Morgan, the son of Harbor Docks owner Charles Morgan, III, designed a program for restaurants to utilize a food truck and serve free meals to those in need.
Morgan implemented the program in all of his restaurants and American Lunch now is a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Over the past eight weeks, American Lunch trucks have served approximately 30,000 free meals in towns across the Southeast, Henderson said. The American Lunch website states, “We were here before the COVID-19 virus and we’ll be here when it’s gone.”
As the state of Georgia eases coronavirus social distancing restrictions, FIVE Athens and Church’s Fish are now open for dine-in service. In compliance with state guidelines, both limit the number of diners to 40-50% of maximum occupancy.
FIVE Athens, located on Hull Street, uses a simple menu concept: all menu categories have five options, such as five starters and five entrees.
Chuck’s Fish is housed in the original Greyhound bus depot on Broad Street. Modeled after the company’s original seafood restaurant in Destin, Florida, it specializes in seafood, sushi and steaks.
