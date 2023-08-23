Athens, Georgia is home to a diverse restaurant scene with a handful of spots unique to the city. Whether your a local, a student or just passing through, these five restaurants are must-tries, representing the authenticity of the Classic City.
Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods
1016 E. Broad St.
Weaver D’s is a must-try, hole-in-the-wall. Since 1986, this renowned Athens classic has been “Automatic for the People.” Owner Dexter Weaver said he chose the catchy slogan to indicate the “ready, quick and efficient” service he strives for everyday.
The American rock band R.E.M. adopted this slogan for their 1992 album in regards to their hometown of Athens. Genuine music and authentic food go hand-in-hand when radiating the aura of Athens.
Its famous barbecue pork nearly sells out everyday. From fried chicken to squash casserole, you really can’t go wrong with any of these home-style southern specialties.
Weaver said he loves to see customers “taste it, love it and then really come back.” Building a community around this bright-green restaurant is what has made it so authentic and special to the Classic City.
Five & Ten
1073 S. Milledge Ave.
Located on Milledge Avenue, Five & Ten shines as one of the finest restaurants Athens has to offer. It seamlessly combines Southern cuisine with a French and Italian twist.
Hugh Acheson, the owner and chef, has worked in the restaurant industry since he was 15 years old. Over the years he has acquired techniques that granted him an open interpretation of what a Southern meal could be. This fresh approach is what earned him the title of James Beard winner for Best Chef Southeast in 2012, according to its website.
Five & Ten provides Athens with a fine dining experience that few other places can match, although it is pricier than other local options. Carve out time to enjoy this unique experience, especially if your parents are in town.
Saucehouse BBQ
830 W. Broad St.
Saucehouse is not your average barbecue joint. It is an Athens staple known for its family-friendly atmosphere, customer service and reasonable prices. Founded by local Bulldog Christopher Belk, Saucehouse stemmed from the unique concept of uniting different regions of BBQ under one roof.
The menu offers an appealing BBQ plate where each customer can select their preferred meat, vessel (bun) and side. With an abundance of mouth-watering options, this establishment has undeniably become a fan favorite. Daily deals that drop prices also make this place hard to beat.
The indoor-outdoor layout creates a lively, fun-filled atmosphere encouraging people to gather, enjoy music and feast to their heart's content. This feature also makes it a highly popular venue for sorority and fraternity date functions year-round.
Saucehouse prioritizes bringing the community together, which is evidenced by their hosting of special weekly events like trivia, ladies night and Sunday Funday. Make sure to check it out!
Pauley's Crepe Bar
134 E. Clayton St.
This vibrant crepe cafe and bar is located conveniently in the heart of downtown. The overall atmosphere is unlike anything you have seen before; it can be casual or sophisticated, and it is always delightful.
The restaurant specializes in its variety of crepes spanning from savory meals to sweet desserts. For example, try the chicken caesar crepe, a combination you never knew could be so delicious.
What sets this restaurant apart is its remarkable versatility. It serves as a go-to for a tasty brunch with your family, a quick lunch break during your downtown shopping spree or a lively nightlife full of upbeat music and fruity cocktails with your friends.
All in all, Pauley's atmosphere and unique cuisine are truly one-of-a-kind experiences you must try for yourself.
Last Resort Grill
174/184 W. Clayton St.
Last Resort Grill is a place you can count on, hence the name. It began as a music club in 1966, and today, that passion is found in its menu and atmosphere. You have the option to sit inside and enjoy the decor and ambience or relish your meal in the pleasant outdoor garden.
The restaurant places great importance on supporting the community by relying on local vendors for many aspects of their offerings. According to its website, it utilizes produce freshly grown throughout Athens-Clarke County, desserts from the local Black Bird Bakery and fish caught in streams of North Georgia.
Last Resort Grill is dedicated to delivering high-quality food paired with high quality service. It is the perfect choice for when parents are in town.
For the ultimate experience, try ordering a four-course meal. Begin with a delicious drink of your choice, and the crispy fried green tomatoes make for a perfect starter. Every entree is exceptional, but you can’t go wrong with caramelized sea scallops. End your meal on a sweet note with a red velvet or white chocolate cheesecake, made fresh nearby.