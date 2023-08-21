Saturdays at the University of Georgia mean college football. If you didn’t luck out with the student ticket lottery system and are looking for places other than Sanford Stadium to watch the game with food and drinks, here is a list of some prime spots around Athens.
Paloma Park
Located on Washington Street, Paloma Park is a popular place to watch any sports game. With its spacious indoor seating and beer garden complete with a large screen, Paloma is convenient if you’re looking for somewhere to watch the game and have a bite to eat.
This Tex-Mex restaurant has a menu full of chips and salsa combos as well as small plates such as jalapeno poppers, wings, tacos, nachos and more. For drinks, Paloma offers a variety of cocktails, wells, beer and wine.
The beer garden has outdoor access to the bar to easily order your food and drinks.
Paloma is typically packed on game days, so if you’re looking for a loud environment to match Sanford Stadium, Paloma is the place to go.
Saucehouse Barbecue
Owned and operated by a UGA alum, Saucehouse offers an extensive menu of drinks and barbecue. The bar and restaurant are separate, but the game is played throughout the venue on numerous screens.
For food, Saucehouse offers barbecue plates with a variety of selections such as pulled pork or slicked brisket, a vessel such as a bun or nachos and two sides, such as slaw or potato salad. The menu also includes vegetarian options and kids meals. If you’re looking to just snack, it offers a variety of “saucy snacks," from fried pickles to mozzarella sticks.
The Bar at Saucehouse has 29 beers on draft, a variety of signature cocktails and a selection of wines, according to its website. It also offers margarita and beer pitchers.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the bar is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays.
Blind Pig Tavern
A neighborhood bar and grill with three locations around Athens, the Blind Pig Tavern is the place to go if you want a variety of food options and a place to watch the game.
The menu does not stick to one cuisine, offering wings, nachos, quesadillas, barbecue, burgers and more. On Saturdays, all three Athens locations offer a $6 Bartender’s Choice Cocktail.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.
Creature Comforts
Founded in 2014, Creature Comforts is a craft brewery and taproom located on Hancock Avenue. Similar to Paloma, Creature Comforts offers communal seating indoors and outdoors with a covered patio.
The brewery has more than 20 beers on tap, and although the brewery doesn’t serve food, it often hosts food trucks, such as Agua Linda.
The taproom is open from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.