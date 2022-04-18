early birds- mama's boy

Salmon Cakes Benedict at Mama’s Boy at The Falls of Oconee in Athens, Georgia on Friday, April 12, 2019. The cakes are made with salmon topped with poached eggs, capers, chive and hollandaise. The meal is served with greens and a biscuit. (Photo/Caitlin Jett)

 Caitlin Jett

These restaurants open early and focus on breakfast and lunch

ADD Drug

Five Points

Experience true throwback charm at the lunch counter inside this neighborhood pharmacy.

The Cafe on Lumpkin

Five Points

Breakfast and lunch options are strong here, but the real star is afternoon tea — with a tower of scones, mini sandwiches and pastries.

Em’s Kitchen

Hawthorne Avenue

At this eatery in Hawthorne Drugs, the breakfast menu features omelets and made-from-scratch biscuit sandwiches.

The Flying Biscuit Café

Normaltown

The Athens outpost of the Atlanta-based chain serves classics like a biscuit, eggs and gravy plate, as well as out-of-the-box choices like pancake tacos.

Donderos’ Kitchen

Cobbham

With seating tucked into a historic home, this place has the cozy feel of a tea room or B&B. In addition to breakfast and lunch, Donderos’ offers to-go items, such as lasagna and pot pie.

The Farm Cart

Baxter Street

From the organic flour in the biscuit dough to fillings grown in the owners’ own farm, everything is locally sourced.

Mama’s Boy

Chicopee-Dudley and Macon Highway

Consistently voted Best Brunch by The Red & Black’s readers, Mama’s Boy is a beloved destination thanks to its charm and a menu of creative twists on classics.

Marti’s at Midday

Normaltown

Huge salads and hearty sandwiches are the draw at this cheery café with a small indoor area and large patio.

Nedza’s

Five Points

Founder Joe Nedza serves up compliments and donuts daily. The menu also includes breakfast favorites like biscuits and hot chicken sandwiches.

This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Eat & Drink special publication. 