A cheese pizza slice from Little Italy Pizzeria in Athens, Georgia, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. The pizzeria is located in downtown Athens at 125 N Lumpkin St. (Photo/Melanie Velasquez; mvelasquez@randb.com)

Where to get a meal if you’re out a little late.

Choo Choo

East Side

Satisfy late-night cravings at this spot that serves Japanese-Korean fare, including rice bowls and spicy ramen noodles. The restaurant is open until 1:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

Jinya Ramen Bar

Downtown

This ramen joint is full of interesting and flavorful options like a spicy creamy vegan bowl and a wonton chicken bowl. Drinks include Japanese beer and sake, as well as cocktails such as the lime Chu-Hai. It’s open until 11 p.m., letting you grab a hearty dinner before a night out downtown.

Little Italy

Downtown

Athens is home to many pizza joints, but this dive is known for its late-night social atmosphere. Select from cheap thick- or thin-crust slices and a variety of subs. The restaurant is open until 3 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

Pauley’s Crepe Bar

Downtown

Popular for date nights and hangouts with friends, Pauley’s on East Clayton Street offers sweet and savory crepes, sandwiches, cocktails and 150 craft and domestic beers. The kitchen is open until 10 p.m. and the bar is open until 2 a.m Monday through Saturday.

Shokitini

Downtown

With a selection of sushi and other Japanese dishes, this West Clayton Street spot also boasts a small patio. If you’re looking to celebrate an event, karaoke rooms are available to rent by the hour.

The World Famous

Downtown

“This is it!” proclaims the sign above the door of this tiny bar with a massive following thanks to its eclectic interior, thoughtful food and fun cocktails. Everyone loves the chicken and waffles.

This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Eat & Drink special publication. 