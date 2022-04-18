Where to get a meal if you’re out a little late.
Choo Choo
East Side
Satisfy late-night cravings at this spot that serves Japanese-Korean fare, including rice bowls and spicy ramen noodles. The restaurant is open until 1:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
Jinya Ramen Bar
Downtown
This ramen joint is full of interesting and flavorful options like a spicy creamy vegan bowl and a wonton chicken bowl. Drinks include Japanese beer and sake, as well as cocktails such as the lime Chu-Hai. It’s open until 11 p.m., letting you grab a hearty dinner before a night out downtown.
Little Italy
Downtown
Athens is home to many pizza joints, but this dive is known for its late-night social atmosphere. Select from cheap thick- or thin-crust slices and a variety of subs. The restaurant is open until 3 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
Pauley’s Crepe Bar
Downtown
Popular for date nights and hangouts with friends, Pauley’s on East Clayton Street offers sweet and savory crepes, sandwiches, cocktails and 150 craft and domestic beers. The kitchen is open until 10 p.m. and the bar is open until 2 a.m Monday through Saturday.
Shokitini
Downtown
With a selection of sushi and other Japanese dishes, this West Clayton Street spot also boasts a small patio. If you’re looking to celebrate an event, karaoke rooms are available to rent by the hour.
The World Famous
Downtown
“This is it!” proclaims the sign above the door of this tiny bar with a massive following thanks to its eclectic interior, thoughtful food and fun cocktails. Everyone loves the chicken and waffles.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Eat & Drink special publication.