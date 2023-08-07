On the outskirts of Athens lies a vast amount of farmland that supplies food to farmers markets in Athens. For fresh produce, flowers and other goodies, check out these farmers markets and local farms in the Athens area.
Athens Farmers Market
This market offers two times and locations. The bigger market operates on Saturdays at Bishop Park from 8 a.m. to noon. It hosts over 40 vendors each week with a selection of locally grown produce, eggs, meats, baked goods, handmade art, fresh flowers and more.
On Wednesdays, a smaller version of the market is hosted at Creature Comforts Brewing Co. from 5 to 8 p.m. This market includes 15 vendors ranging from farms, artists and prepared foods.
West Broad Farmers Market
This market is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Athens Housing Authority. Customers can either shop the market online or browse in person.
The market hosts events each month, such as Dawg Days of Summer in July and Youth Day in September. It aims to provide a community-driven, education-oriented weekly farmers market that supports local economic development and community wellness, according to its website.
The Culinary Kitchen of Athens
This non-profit culinary kitchen aims to support the local food industry in town. From farmers and vendors to entrepreneurs, the Culinary Kitchen of Athens provides a market open to small, local food businesses.
Local farms
Diamond Hill Farm
This small scale local farm, located outside of Athens, has operated since 2012 by Carter Dodd. It provides produce to the Athens Farmers Market, markets in Atlanta and restaurants in Athens. Patrons can purchase produce directly from the farm on its website.
Washington Farms
In Oconee County, Washington Farms has been a popular place to visit year round. Founded in 1993, the farm offers strawberry picking in the spring, and a pumpkin patch, corn maze and a sunflower field in the fall.
Community Meat Co.
Community Meat Co. comprises of three Athens-area farms. Riverview Farms supplies pasture-raised pork, Grateful Pastures supplies organic pasture-raised poultry and Five Arrow Farms supplies grass-fed and finished beef.