Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods is an Athens classic known for its delicious soul food and musical history with the band R.E.M. Located on 1016 E Broad St., the little green restaurant is full of mouth-watering smells and friendly people.
I ordered the fried chicken with a side of sweet potato souffle and macaroni and cheese. Weaver D himself took my order, and I received the box of savory goodness from a woman serving sides and cornbread. The fried chicken was crispy and flavorful on the outside and juicy and tender on the inside. The macaroni and cheese was creamy and well-seasoned. The sweet potato souffle, my personal favorite, was everything I expected and more. It was the perfect mix of sweet and savory. Last but not least, the pink lemonade balanced out the meal in a satisfying conclusion.
Weaver D’s is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. The fried chicken was $12 before tax and it came with two sides and a drink. There are a variety of other proteins including steak & gravy, pork chops and fish. There is also a vegetable plate and a wide range of side options. Everything ranges from about $10-13. There is ample outdoor and indoor seating. If you visit, be sure to grab a slice of cake.