Dondero’s offers a variety of dishes, coffee, frozen meals, bakery items and more. Dondero’s dishes are sandwiches, curries, and breakfast items.
The Fried Green Tomato sandwich is a lunch item that is served daily. Its main ingredients are fried green tomatoes, goat cheese, green onion, and roasted red pepper sauce on Independent Baking Co’s Levian bread. The creamy and tart goat cheese melts into the fried green tomatoes giving a delicious bite. The roasted red pepper adds a hint of sweetness to the sandwich to balance out the flavors. They offer a variety of dishes that can be paired with the sandwiches.
The Fried Green Tomato sandwich costs $8. The cafe is located at 590 N. Milledge Avenue and is open from Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. with the kitchen closing at 2 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.