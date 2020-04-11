If you can’t linger on a lazy Sunday morning with friends for brunch, at least you can indulge in mimosas as you socially isolate. The shelter-in-place laws allow for beer and wine licensees to sell unopened containers to carry out customers, and Athens restaurants and bars have responded with creative additions to their menus.
Athens Bagel Company, for example, now offers a carryout mimosa kit that includes a bottle of OJ and a bottle of sparkling wine.
“Since we had sparkling wine on hand, we figured we would make it available for our customers looking to brunch at home during this time that they cannot brunch with us,” said owner David Asman. “It’s been a success thus far. We’ve gone through several cases of wine and we’ll continue until we can again serve customers in the restaurant and the laws inevitably revert back to disallow to-go alcohol sales.”
Over at El Barrio, the team was inspired by “the warmer weather and the itch to socially drink,” to create a margarita-to-go pack, said owner Scott Parrish. “We wanted to satisfy this in a safe way. If our customers can’t enjoy a margarita at our bar, patio or lawn, then why not at home, or on their next virtual happy hour?”
Along with selling bottles of wine and six-packs of beer from their regular drink menus, restaurants and bars have come up with creative ways to offer drinks to go. A few examples include:
Athens Bagel Mimosa Kit
For $10, you get orange juice, and a bottle of sparkling wine. athensbagel.com
El Barrio Margarita Set Up
Get the restaurant’s famed margarita mix, signature glasses, lime and fancy salt for rims. $16 for 16 ounces and $32 for 32 ounces. elbarrioathens.com
Hi-Lo Lounge Bloody Mary Mix
Spice up brunch with this zingy signature mixture; $12 for a quart. hiloathens.com
Normal Bar “CSA” Program
In a twist on the “community supported agriculture,” or CSA programs in which members get selected local produce, the Normaltown bar offers grab bag selections of beer, wine, Sangria and mixers. Follow owner Bain Mattox on Instagram — @normaltownbain — for menu selections and details.
The World Famous Mix-and-Match Six Packs
Select a half dozen beers for just $12 - and order some toilet paper or paper towels from the restaurant’s general store. Details and changes posted regularly on Instagram — @theworldfamous.
