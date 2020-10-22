Long lines at polling precincts are a recurring trend this election season. Locally, Athens-Clarke County has seen overwhelming amounts of people at its downtown precinct, with hundreds of people waiting in line downtown on Oct. 12, the first day of early voting.
Through social media posts, paid days off and free tacos, local restaurateurs and service industry leaders are trying to make voting easier.
On Oct. 14, the American Lunch food truck operated by FIVE Athens and Chuck’s Fish passed out free lunches to Athenians waiting in line downtown for early voting. American Lunch is a nonprofit organization that delivers free meals to people in need, and operations were stepped up over the summer in response to COVID-19 as many restaurants remained closed.
Dane Henderson, who oversees FIVE Athens and Chuck’s Fish, said the purpose of American Lunch is to provide hot meals for those who might not get them otherwise, including those who spend their lunch breaks waiting in long early voting lines and “taking their time to participate in what is a very important election.”
“Elections are always important, whether it be at the state and local level or the big general or federal elections,” Henderson said. “We want to support people and reward them for being part of that process.”
From the trunk of his Mercedes-Benz station wagon, Five & Ten chef Hugh Acheson has also handed out free food. Acheson is involved with the Chefs For The Polls initiative, a “nonpartisan effort that will feed people of all political parties and beliefs,” according to its website. Across the country, including Atlanta and Athens, chefs are setting up at polling places and feeding hungry voters.
“I’m not trying to incentivize people to get to the polls. I’m trying to nourish them while they’re in line,” Acheson said. “I’m trying to show them that somebody and their community cares about the frustrating situation that this country has put them in and made it very difficult for them to do their civic duty.”
While taking a lunch break to complete civic duties is common enough, the people who work in back of restaurants and bars don’t get the same opportunities. The service industry is notorious for long shifts and scheduling that doesn’t leave much time for errands, especially those during governmental hours of operation.
If his own employees can’t make it to early voting, Dustin Watts, president of Terrapin Beer Company, will shut down operations on Election Day to encourage voting among all Terrapin employees. In addition to its Atlanta and Athens taprooms, the Athens-born brewery works with sales representatives in 20 states.
Watts said every employee under the brewery’s umbrella will get a paid day off on Nov. 3.
“We just don’t want them to miss out on it because it was their shift that caused that to happen,” Watts said. “No matter what, we ultimately feel like Election Day should be a national holiday, and we’re going to just treat it as such.”
Other local businesses have encouraged their followers on social media to pay attention to voter information. The Culinary Kitchen of Athens, a nonprofit focused on local food and run by Rashe Malcolm of Rashe’s Cuisine, posted an Instagram reminder on the first day of early voting with a link to state resources. Malcolm said while she doesn’t “encourage politics,” she supports “civil liberties.”
“My only political stance is that people should know their rights and exercise their freedoms,” Malcolm said in an email.
At the state level, there are ongoing efforts to educate service industry leaders and employees on election information. Georgia Support the Vote is an initiative aimed at helping businesses educate and empower employees to vote. Headed by the Rotary Club of Atlanta, Support the Vote provides Georgia businesses with a toolbox of downloadable information, sample emails and social media posts about state elections.
According to the Support the Vote website, customers, suppliers and employees can take advantage of the toolbox resources. The website lists 150 Georgia businesses as members.
Katie Fugett contributed to this article.
