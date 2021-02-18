Krista Slater, co-owner and operator of Athens’ local restaurant, The Expat, pauses for a moment to enjoy a glass of wine inside the eatery on Aug. 29, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. A certified sommelier, Slater plans to open up a new wine shop on Prince Avenue called The Lark, offering retail and a tasting bar. (Photo/ Caroline Head, chead@randb.com)