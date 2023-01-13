University of Georgia safety Malaki Starks served ‘The Mala-Pie’ at the Your Pie in Athens on Jan. 12 to celebrate the Georgia Bulldogs National Championship victory for the second year in a row.
‘The Mala-Pie,’ crafted by Starks himself, is a classic 24-pepperoni, shredded mozzarella and extra parmesan pizza, a dedication to his jersey number. The pizza was only available for this event.
“I never really thought in a million years that I’d have a pizza named after me,” said Starks.
Starks – decked out in Your Pie gear – assembled pizzas behind the counter with employees. “I figure you can never go wrong with a classic pepperoni, just like you can never go wrong with the Bulldogs," Starks said. "Who doesn’t like pepperoni?”
Your Pie founder Drew French also attended the special event.
“I was excited that he just said, ‘pepperoni and cheese,’” said French regarding the pizza’s classic yet simple ingredients. “We helped him kind of amplify it by going with his number of pepperonis, put a little extra cheese on there.”
The event wasn’t publicized because the Your Pie team wanted Starks’ presence to be a surprise.
“We think some of our natural guests will come in and enjoy it and be surprised… You know, it’s trying to give back a little bit, be a part of winning the championship. Being excited for Georgia and Athens,” said French.
The dining room was lively as customers, media and fans tried to get glimpses of Starks in action.
“It’s been pretty cool…ust for me to be able to come here and see smiles on people’s faces,” Starks said.
Customer Elizabeth Ctibor, a third-year UGA graduate student, said she noticed Starks when he walked in.
“We were watching him try to flip the dough… he looks like he’s practiced,” she said with a laugh.
Andrea Santos, an Athens resident and Your Pie employee, said, “Everybody's really excited. I think it's good for team spirit here.”
Starks took breaks from making pizzas to take photos and sign autographs for fans.