The Table serves a variety of flavorful dishes, desserts, specials and gluten-free options. Each dish is truly unique in flavor utilizing fresh ingredients with a mesmerizing and colorful display.
The Grouper and Shrimp Risotto is a gluten-free special. Its main ingredients are grouper, shrimp, risotto, miso beurre blanc and asparagus. When served, the colorful and vibrant dish displays the variety of ingredients in an artistic manner. The miso beurre blanc and risotto mix into a deliciously creamy and tangy combination and when paired with the golden-crusted shrimp and grouper, blend in a mouth-watering soft and slightly crunchy bite. The asparagus adds a juicy crunch to each overall bite.
The Grouper and Shrimp Risotto special costs $19. The restaurant is located at 1075 Baxter St., B102 and is open for lunch Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Table is open for dinner Wednesday-Friday from 5-6:30 p.m.