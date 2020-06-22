In February 2020, Kevin Scollo achieved his lifelong ambition: Owning his own business. But just weeks after he took charge of Independent Baking Co., the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the food service industry in Athens and around the world.
Instead of inviting customers to linger at his Five Points shop with cafe au lait and chocolate croissants, Scollo found himself working to implement social-distancing measures, installing plexiglass in front of the bakery counter and removing stools from the tiny cafe area.
But, Scollo, said, the path that led him to Athens prepared him to meet the challenges of operating under COVID restrictions.
A fateful impulse
After graduating from high school in Marietta, Georgia, Scollo studied at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. Upon completing college, he headed to New York City and landed a job at NoMad Hotel, a luxury boutique hotel on Broadway.
One evening, after his shift as a line cook ended, Scollo lingered to “make some baguettes with the baker,” an impulse that would prove fateful. “I fell in love with the process of bread making that night,” he said.
After the hotel baker moved home to Italy, NoMad promoted Scollo to the position of baker. “From then on, my focus was bread,” he said.
Scollo honed his baking skills for almost a decade in New York City. In 2015, the Zagat guide honored him as one of their “30 under 30” in NYC. However, Scollo always planned to return to Georgia and run his own business.
When he learned that Thom Leonard, the respected baker who founded Independent Baking Co. in 2013, was selling the business, Scollo visited Athens.
Scollo felt it was an ideal opportunity because Leonard had “developed the right business model for both a baker’s mindset and the Athens community.”
To ensure the transition would go smoothly, Leonard and Scollo worked together for months, ensuring a smooth change for the bakery staff and a lack of interruption in the products customers had grown to love.
Enter coronavirus
The first few weeks after Scollo took over went smoothly. About a month after he took ownership, when Athens — and then the state — issued guidelines in response to the coronavirus, Scollo closed the bakery’s limited inside seating, adopted contactless payment and emphasized social distancing. By focusing entirely on take-away service, he managed to keep the bakery open during the most stringent period of lockdown.
In April, Scollo responded to customer requests by selling house-milled flour to the public. As the work-from-home public entered into a bread-making craze, he continued Leonard’s policy of giving away sourdough starter, the fermented culture that helps customers bake sourdough bread at home.
Although the bakery’s wholesale business declined as local restaurants scaled back their operations, Scollo said it is coming back as restaurants reopen for dine-in or curbside pickup. “The community has been incredibly supportive of the bakery through this,” he said. “For that, I will be eternally grateful.”
Entrepreneurial chef Peter Dale is a wholesale customer and features Independent’s products at both The National and Seabear Oyster Bar. “Everything is delicious and well sourced,” Dale said. “Independent is also a generous and thoughtful member of the community”
For example, Dale said, during the pandemic, the bakery donated bread to the Clarke County School District and the Service Industry Food Assistance Program.
When quizzed about his personal favorites, Dale said, “Lately they’ve had a blueberry-goat cheese Danish that is mind blowing.”
The Five Points business community is grateful that Scollo carries on the bakery’s traditions.
Tina Eckard, who runs Bella Salon in Five Points, said when she passes the bakery, its aroma fills the air. “It reminds me of how lucky we are to have the Independent Baking Co. in our neighborhood,” Eckard said. “At least, in this time of uncertainty, we have the warm comfort of baked goods.”
The bakery’s menu features tempting pastries, sweets and many varieties of bread. Independent mills organic grains to produce its whole grain flour. In addition to an assortment of classic French breads, there are specialties such as pecan raisin, made with Georgia pecans.
Community nourishment
Scollo said his goal for Independent is to provide the community with high quality bread and pastries, plus supporting the local food system. In addition, he will look for new ways the bakery “can serve and support the black and LGBT communities here.”
Last weekend, the bakery participated in a fundraiser of the Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice by donating 10% of its June 21 sales to Color of Change, an online racial justice organization, Scollo said. Throughout June, the bakery also is donating 10% of sales each Saturday to the Athens Queer Collective.
“Athens has a lot of what a big city has to offer, just at a nicer pace,” Scollo said, reflecting on his relocation from New York City to Athens. “Now I get to be a part of this amazing community.”
