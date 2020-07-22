When she was 11 years old, Jessica Rothacker fell in love with food through her mother’s vegetable garden in their backyard.
Today, Rothacker is a chef and co-owner of Heirloom Café & Fresh Market — and a new member of Les Dames d’Escoffier International, a prestigious organization for women leaders in the culinary field.
“I’m just very excited that I have finally gotten to the point in my career where they feel that I should be a part of their organization,” Rothacker said.
After studying English at the University of Georgia, Rothacker started studying culinary arts at the Art Institute of Atlanta in 2004. After a series of culinary stents around Athens, she opened Heirloom Café with her father, Travis Burch, in 2011.
Rothacker is one of six new members who were welcomed to the Atlanta chapter of LDEI in June, according to a press release.
LDEI is “a philanthropic organization of women leaders in the fields of food, fine beverage and hospitality” with a mission to “embrace our global communities through culinary connections,” according to its website.
Membership to LDEI is granted by invitation only, and it is composed of more than 2,400 women across 45 chapters in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and France, according to its website.
“They certainly showcase a lot of female chefs and what they’re doing and how they’re essentially rising to the top of the culinary world at this time,” Rothacker said. “I have always admired all these women that have been part of it and always wished that I could be a part of it as well.”
