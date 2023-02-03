Local coffee shop, music venue and bar Hendershot’s is hosting nonprofit Farm to Neighborhood’s 1,000 Meals Food Drive this Sunday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Jennifer Hendershot, wife of the founder and owner Seth Hendershot, is making 300 bowls of “Jenn’s famous veggie chili” with cornbread. The goal is to feed as many people as possible for free, according to its’ social media post.
Hendershot’s is accepting donations this week to go toward the cost of the meal. Donations will get you 10% off anything you order, according to the post.
The list of needed ingredients include canned kidney beans, canned pinto beans, box or canned veggie broth, canned diced tomatoes, bags of frozen butternut squash and boxed Jiffy cornbread.
If you are interested in helping with tasks such as delivery, Hendershot’s post said you can direct message them via social media.
Rashe Malcolm, director of Farm to Neighborhood, is heading this food drive initiative. This is the first quarterly event of the drive, with the rest to come in May, August and October of this year.