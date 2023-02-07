Clayton and Phoebe Oetting are the creators of HIBO Superdrink, a certified women-owned sports drink created due to the lack of healthier sports drink alternatives in the market. From wanting to give their parents an alternative to diet sodas, to creating a product and taking Athens by storm, 27-year-old Clayton Oetting, CEO of HIBO, and 23-year-old Phoebe Oetting, chief design officer, have a lot to say about their growing brand.
The initial reason the newly married Oettings wanted to create this drink was Clayton’s dad’s Diet Coke addiction. According to Clayton, his dad stopped drinking Diet Coke after being introduced to HIBO, and he said he started feeling healthier and losing weight.
One day, Phoebe was baking with hibiscus which sparked a memory for Clayton. He remembered a professor he had in the past who traveled to India and told him how many people in India, and other countries, frequently drink hibiscus tea, according to Phoebe.
“Everyone drinks hibiscus tea, everywhere you are... for all of the health benefits. It’s so well known across the world besides America. It is also very shelf stable so we thought you know, we should do this,” Phoebe said.
The couple set out to develop a product that features hibiscus and includes health benefits that aid in a customer’s wellness. According to Phoebe, Clayton took the leftover hibiscus from her recipe and started making lemonade with it. They soon transitioned to developing a sports drink.
The Oettings started their product with the idea of combining hibiscus with other fruit flavors. According to Phoebe, there are not a lot of companies in the world that primarily make hibiscus drinks, so they thought it was a good ingredient to incorporate.
After creating the product idea, the Oettings made the drink formula. The drink contains vitamins C, D and magnesium. They also use a natural sweetener called Meca. There are two different types of drink, a caffeinated one and a non-caffeinated one. According to Clayton, the amount of caffeine in one HIBO drink is less than that of a Celsius, but it provides nutrients that you can't get from other competing brands.
The Oettings both graduated from the University of Georgia; Clayton with a physics degree and Phoebe with a history degree. According to them, coming from two different educational backgrounds, when neither were business, proved to be difficult at the beginning.
In Oct. 2022, Chris Herron, CEO of Creature Comforts, found the drink at Nedza’s and contacted Clayton. Herron was interested in getting involved with the superdrink.
Clayton said he and Herron met to talk about the business, and Herron seemed eager to speak with him.
“He had actually been thinking about investing and getting involved and helping founders build businesses, you know other than beer… within a month or two, from the first time we met, he was investing in the business and he is now on our advisory board,” Clayton said.
Aside from the local ties the Oettings have incorporated into their business, they also noted how being in a college town has helped their business grow immensely.
“A lot of students are our customers. Because a lot of the younger generation is so into their health now, and it's such a big movement that they're finding us… and also Athens loves local, we love local stuff and we will search for it. So yeah, students have been huge,” Phoebe said.
The Oettings are currently planning to revamp the business and push its products on the UGA campus and around Athens. Their goal is to reach people through interactive events and activities.
The Oettings have hired UGA students to help them create HIBO Superdrink content. They are expecting to roll out blind taste tests, brand ambassador partnerships and unique photography and storytelling within the next month.