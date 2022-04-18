bakeries

Independent Baking offers French breads and pastries. (Photo/Melanie Velasquez)

Where to go for bread, pastries, ice cream and other treats

Bee’s Knees Bakery

Epps Bridge Parkway

Specializing in cakes doesn’t stop this Epps Bridge Parkway bakery from offering other treats, such as cake pops, chocolate-covered strawberries, savory cheese straws and six flavors of gooey bars.

Cecilia’s Cake Shop

Cobbham

This Milledge Avenue shop offers custom cakes as well as cupcakes and cookies. Signature cake flavors include Red & Black, Kentucky Bourbon and Cecilia’s Original Caramel. 

Condor Chocolates

Five Points, Downtown

In addition to bar chocolate and truffles, the Five Points and downtown cafes serve coffee, hot chocolate, gelato and other treats. 

Four Fat Cows

Baxter Street

This Baxter Street ice cream shop boasts a large menu of flavors, including coffee-toffee brownie and huckleberry cobbler. 

Hodgson’s Pharmacy

Five Points

This drugstore, which has served Athens since the 1950s, operates a tiny soda fountain with drinks and treats. The menu features fresh limeade, malts, floats, old fashioned sundaes and hand-dipped ice cream for just $1.25 a scoop!

Independent Baking Co.

Five Points

Five Points residents head here early for fresh-from-the-oven baguettes and whole-grain loaves. For everyone else, this cozy bakery is a destination for a cafe au lait, croissants or the signature Morning Roll, a luscious swirl of cinnamon and pastry. 

Lil’ Ice Cream Dude’s Cool World

East Side

High schooler Beau Shell has been selling frozen treats from carts and trucks since he was 8 years old. His vision became reality with the opening of this East Side shop featuring shakes, sundaes and scoops. Customers love the ice cream sandwiches and hot chocolate floats, too.

Sweetie Pie by Savie

East Side

This bakery has roots in Bangkok. For takeout, try a buttery scone with Thai tea. Owner Savie Arnold, who supplies desserts for local restaurants,  also creates cakes for weddings and special occasions.

Vampire Penguin

Downtown

This shop sells shaved snow, desserts and “potions,” otherwise known as drinkable desserts. There’s plenty to choose from in fun flavors like cotton candy and watermelon. Most of the flavors are dairy free.

Zombie Coffee & Donuts

Downtown

Opened by a UGA alumnus, this bakery offers customizable donuts with options such as maple icing and bacon. 

 