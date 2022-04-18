Where to go for bread, pastries, ice cream and other treats
Bee’s Knees Bakery
Epps Bridge Parkway
Specializing in cakes doesn’t stop this Epps Bridge Parkway bakery from offering other treats, such as cake pops, chocolate-covered strawberries, savory cheese straws and six flavors of gooey bars.
Cecilia’s Cake Shop
Cobbham
This Milledge Avenue shop offers custom cakes as well as cupcakes and cookies. Signature cake flavors include Red & Black, Kentucky Bourbon and Cecilia’s Original Caramel.
Condor Chocolates
Five Points, Downtown
In addition to bar chocolate and truffles, the Five Points and downtown cafes serve coffee, hot chocolate, gelato and other treats.
Four Fat Cows
Baxter Street
This Baxter Street ice cream shop boasts a large menu of flavors, including coffee-toffee brownie and huckleberry cobbler.
Hodgson’s Pharmacy
Five Points
This drugstore, which has served Athens since the 1950s, operates a tiny soda fountain with drinks and treats. The menu features fresh limeade, malts, floats, old fashioned sundaes and hand-dipped ice cream for just $1.25 a scoop!
Independent Baking Co.
Five Points
Five Points residents head here early for fresh-from-the-oven baguettes and whole-grain loaves. For everyone else, this cozy bakery is a destination for a cafe au lait, croissants or the signature Morning Roll, a luscious swirl of cinnamon and pastry.
Lil’ Ice Cream Dude’s Cool World
East Side
High schooler Beau Shell has been selling frozen treats from carts and trucks since he was 8 years old. His vision became reality with the opening of this East Side shop featuring shakes, sundaes and scoops. Customers love the ice cream sandwiches and hot chocolate floats, too.
Sweetie Pie by Savie
East Side
This bakery has roots in Bangkok. For takeout, try a buttery scone with Thai tea. Owner Savie Arnold, who supplies desserts for local restaurants, also creates cakes for weddings and special occasions.
Vampire Penguin
Downtown
This shop sells shaved snow, desserts and “potions,” otherwise known as drinkable desserts. There’s plenty to choose from in fun flavors like cotton candy and watermelon. Most of the flavors are dairy free.
Zombie Coffee & Donuts
Downtown
Opened by a UGA alumnus, this bakery offers customizable donuts with options such as maple icing and bacon.