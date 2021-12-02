In honor of the new Condor Chocolates location in downtown Athens and the fitting fall weather, I thought hot chocolate and raspberry truffles were the perfect way to end an evening.
The hot chocolate cost $4.75 and was the ideal mix of rich and sweet. The top layer was frothy while the rest of the drink was creamy and thick. The chocolate flavor wasn’t overly sweet and it tasted like there was a touch of dark chocolate. It warmed me inside and out.
At first, I was skeptical about the price of a $2.50 raspberry truffle. Luckily, every bite was a pleasant surprise. The raspberry truffle had a shell of hard chocolate, and on the inside there was a thick layer of raspberry jam and a slightly thinner layer of fudgy chocolate beneath it. The raspberry flavor was sweet and a little bit tart, which paired perfectly with the sweet chocolate.
Condor Chocolates’ original location is in Five Points at 1658 S. Lumpkin St., and it’s open open Monday-Wednesday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The new downtown location, opened Nov. 24, is 160 E. Washington St. It’s open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.