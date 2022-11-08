Voting in an election is a civic duty that millions of adults across the nation do every year, but it’s not always an easy task. As of Oct. 28, one in five Georgia voters have cast their ballot, according to a Georgia Secretary of State press release.
As Georgians line up at the polls to vote in midterm elections this November, voters could face extremely long wait times. According to an article from The Guardian, some Georgia voters waited over 10 hours in line for early voting in 2020.
Additionally, in August, a federal judge upheld a Georgia law that bans the distribution of food and drinks to voters waiting in line.
With these new rules in mind, The Red & Black has compiled some tips and tricks to prepare for the polls.
Don’t vote on an empty stomach
Standing in line requires a lot of time and energy, so it’s important to fuel your body with what it needs prior to the task. If you want to get up early to beat the crowds, don’t forget to grab a bite from the kitchen before heading out. If you’re voting in a group with friends or family, suggest grabbing breakfast together before you hit the polls.
With a ban on distributing food and drink in line, it can be hard to know when you will eat next. Take care of yourself before you vote to avoid any unnecessary hunger or dehydration.
Bring a bag
Although there are rules against passing out food and drink to those waiting in line, there is nothing that says you can’t bring something for yourself.
While voting, bring a small bag to hold some important essentials. Small snacks and water would be staples to have, but other items such as a portable phone charger or headphones could make the possibility of a long wait time a little more bearable.
Have a plan
Once you establish where you can vote, look into the available precincts and try to gauge what the lines will look like for each one.
When you voted in 2020 did you face extremely long lines at the precinct you visited? Try somewhere new this year. Is there a certain time of day when the lines might be less crowded? Ask around to family and friends about where they voted or are planning on voting, and come up with a plan to navigate the election day chaos.