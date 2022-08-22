On Friday, August 19, hundreds of University of Georgia students lined up outside large, white tents that stood on the campus’ Reed Quad. The International Coffee Hour’s 50th anniversary celebration was in full swing, and students of all backgrounds gathered to try different food, learn about new cultures and grab a cup of Jittery Joe’s coffee.
International Student Life held International Coffee Hour’s 50th anniversary celebration on August 19. Since 1972, the coffee hour has been held every Friday at UGA. For 50 years, it has brought together students of diverse backgrounds to make connections and build friendships while sharing delicious food.
“[Coffee hour] is designed to be low stakes,” Maddie Martin, a graduate assistant for International Student Life said. “ It's designed to kind of just learn about culture in a very informal way, and I think food is a big piece of that.”
International Coffee Hour is normally held each Friday in the Memorial Hall Ballroom and the different international student organizations take turns as hosts. Each organization brings food from their culture to share with attendees, and they plan a cultural activity or performance.
Martin wanted to find a way to honor one of the longest-standing programs at UGA while still maintaining the coffee hour’s integrity for the 50th anniversary.
“A big piece of its purpose is to give people space to build that community while also kind of learning about different cultures,” she said.
Martin said she wanted to showcase the international student organizations by having them table and hand out food, providing a sneak peek into what the rest of the year holds.
Most coffee hours draw around 300 people, Martin said, so she was hoping for around 500 students to kick off the first coffee hour of the year. According to Martin, a little over 700 students showed up on Friday, greatly exceeding her expectations.
One added surprise was the release of International Coffee Hour’s own Jittery Joe’s coffee blend. Jittery Joe’s has been donating and supporting International Coffee Hour for over 20 years, Martin said, so she wanted to think of a way to continue partnering with them.
The base of the blend is a Nicaraguan coffee grown on a farm that Jittery Joe’s has been buying from for 16 years, Charlie Mustard, the Jittery Joe’s roastmaster said.
International Coffee Hour will serve the specialty blend all year, and bags of the coffee are available for purchase online. A portion of the proceeds s will be donated to the International Student Emergency Fund, a fund recently established to provide financial assistance to international UGA students who encounter emergency financial difficulties.
While Jittery Joe’s coffee is certainly an added benefit, a big draw for the program is the food. Sarah Brown, a sophomore majoring in international affairs, said she loves to learn about new countries and taste their dishes.
“I think food's very personal and a lot of times it reflects the places where it comes from because of local spices and things like that,” Brown said.
Martin said making and purchasing food to share is a way for the host organizations to come together and share a common culture. Every family has a different way of making a traditional meal or different recipes, so it helps build that community, she said.
Additionally, tasting new food is a good way to introduce someone to a culture they may not be familiar with. Martin said she believes food generally has a story behind it, so the organizations choose what food they’re going to share with intention.
The Filipino Student Association served lumpia, which is traditionally a party food with pork, cabbage and carrots wrapped in a fried spring roll wrap.
According to Sean Cordovez, a senior risk management major and FSA president, they chose this dish because it represents a sign of a good time. The group decided the dish would be fitting to celebrate the hour’s 50th anniversary and welcome FSA back to the fall semester.
“We wanted to use lumpia as a good opener for our culture and those who want to be interested in it,” Cordovez said. “We want to be welcoming and we really want to give the UGA campus a taste and an experience that we usually experience in our own homes and in our own culture.”
Kendall Smith, a freshman Spanish major, said she heard about International Coffee Hour before applying to UGA. She enjoys experiencing her friends’ different cultures and trying the food their families make.
“We all have taste buds, that is the one thing I think we can all agree to,” she said. “It's fun seeing how different everything is but also how similar, because countries border [each other], the spices they share, so it's really cool seeing how stuff from home and stuff from far away are related.”
International Coffee Hour will return to its normal location in the Memorial Hall Ballroom every Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.