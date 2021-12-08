International Grill and Bar began as a catering business in Mohsen Mohseni’s kitchen. His wife, Neda Keyhaninejad, and their lifelong friend, Homeira Moghadam, cooked and sold the delicious dishes they’d grown up eating. They didn’t need recipes to create the Persian meals their family knew by heart.
As their business grew, they searched for a bigger kitchen, and they ended up in the big blue and green building on Mitchell Bridge Road.
Mohseni, Keyhaninejad and Moghadam finally had the opportunity to share their cuisine with the rest of Athens when their restaurant opened in October 2019, but no one could have anticipated what would happen five months later. For a new family-owned restaurant like International Grill and Bar, the effects of COVID-19 and the ensuing shutdown were large.
Facing the pandemic
When the COVID-19 shutdown began only five months after International Grill and Bar opened, the restaurant didn’t have a large enough client base to produce many online orders, Mohseni said. People weren’t familiar with the restaurant and were less likely to trust that its food was worth the money.
Soon, they had no choice but to lay off about 15 people, Mohseni said. Mohseni and his business partner’s families picked up as many shifts as they could and decreased the restaurant’s hours. Mohseni is still the only person who works at the front of the restaurant. He and his wife often work 60-hour weeks on top of another business he owns and his wife’s job as a professional researcher at the University of Georgia.
During the height of the pandemic, days would pass without any orders, and the ingredients the restaurant had stocked would begin to go bad. They gave out boxes of eggs and mayonnaise for free, since they weren’t using them. Even now, none of the founders have taken a paycheck from the restaurant.
Despite the constant challenges International Grill and Bar has faced, Mohseni speaks about his restaurant and the food he serves with a smile. In football, there comes a moment when the losing team realizes that no matter how many points they score, they won’t be able to win, Mohseni said. He never let himself get to that point during the pandemic.
“We didn’t want to accept defeat,” Mohseni said. “Because it wasn’t anything that we did wrong. It was bad timing, and nobody saw it coming.”
For the sake of good food
One goal which keeps the restaurant owners going is their desire to share their food with others. One of Mohseni’s favorite menu items, the Lamb Shank, is simmered all morning and afternoon. At night, it’s slow-cooked until the meat falls off the bone and melts like butter in your mouth. Some people even try to chew on the bone, Mohseni said with a laugh.
International Grill and Bar attracts a loyal customer base. Jenna Jackson, associate director of admissions and diversity at the UGA School of Law, discovered the restaurant during quarantine. The only meats Jackson eats are lamb and fish, so she was excited to see a place serving lamb burgers.
“[I] hadn’t had a burger in years, and it was literally one of the best burgers I’ve ever had,” Jackson said. She suggests putting cheese on the lamb burger to make it even better.
Isabella Patel, a senior finance major, found the restaurant while scrolling through Yelp. The first thing that stood out to Patel was how friendly Mohseni was when she walked into the restaurant. He told them her group could sit anywhere and talked to them throughout their visit.
Patel’s favorite dish is the Persian Eggplant Appetizer, a popular Persian dip.
“It’s warm and kind of gooey, and you can eat it with the warm pita,” Patel said. “The owner’s super friendly, and he can help you navigate the menu because it may be intimidating since a lot of the food is unfamiliar.”
Looking towards the future
Mohseni wants the restaurant to be a destination for customers. It’s a large, well-decorated space with several indoor dining areas, a bar and an outdoor space. The building can hold many people, and it has ample parking space, but the location isn’t ideal, Mohseni said, because it can sometimes be difficult for visitors to find.
In an effort to attract more customers and support local artists at the same time, Mohseni began inviting musicians to play at the restaurant. He offers them a venue and free food.
The Lucky Jones, a rhythm and blues band, is scheduled to play at International Grill and Bar the first and third Fridays of every month. Mohseni first heard the band while it was playing at Cali N Tito’s and reached out to ask if it would be interested in playing at International Grill and Bar.
“Mo has been really good to us,” Drummer and vocalist Brian Crum said. “Everybody I think in the local music scene appreciates him for, you know, coming out to try to help the local music scene.”
International Grill and Bar has live music, belly dancing shows and workshops, karaoke and comedy shows, making it more than a place to eat good food.
“I think if you just really appreciate quality food made without any shortcuts, and that's just really seasoned well, and affordable, because Mohsen is just very thoughtful in how I think he prices it, I think that it's definitely the place to go,” Jackson said.