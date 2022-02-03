If you’re looking for a way to warm up from the gloomy, February cold, look no further than Hendershot's Italian Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup. This bar and coffee shop combo is the perfect cozy place to study or chow down on a winter day. It serves an assortment of coffee drinks and cocktails, and the lunch menu is a hidden treasure.
The tomato soup is thick and creamy with little chunks of tomato to give it texture. The sweetness of the soup has a bit of a kick to keep it interesting, and it pairs perfectly with the grilled cheese triangles. The soup is garnished with grated parmesan and parsley leaves, and I found myself licking the spoon clean after every bite. The grilled cheese that accompanies it is a tasty take on a classic. The cheese is breaded and fried, and it can be torn apart and dipped into the soup.
Hendershot’s is located at 237 Prince Ave. It is open Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m.- midnight. Lunch is served Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The lunch menu includes options like the Mapo Chili Dog and the Hendy Noodle Bowl, and most of the menu items cost between $9-11. The menu is updated seasonally.