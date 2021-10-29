Jittery Joe’s released its New Batch Music Series Thursday, Oct. 21, to celebrate the legacy of the Athens music scene by showcasing emerging local bands Monsoon, Lo Talker and The Pink Stones.
The music scene has been a part of Jittery Joe’s history since it opened in 1994. Many of the people who worked at Jittery Joe’s were in bands, sometimes more than one, Michael Ripps, co-owner and president of Jittery Joe’s said. This led Jittery Joe’s to support Athens musicians in a more formal way by partnering with bands to help them gain publicity by creating coffee and artwork to represent their music.
Jittery Joe’s began with Futurebirds and expanded from there. Since then, Jittery Joe’s has worked with bands as large as Widespread Panic to emerging artists who make up the newest batch.
“Coming out of COVID, we thought it'd be great to kind of reach back in and see what's going on in the music scene and collaborate with some newer bands … we wanted to let the world know about them,” Ripps said.
Jittery Joe’s team members turned to social media to find bands, and some of the band members today have even worked at Jittery Joe’s, Ripps said. The bands were excited to be a part of the project, and they worked closely with Jittery Joe’s to decide on the artwork and flavors for the coffee.
“They all sampled coffees and picked out the coffees they liked best,” Ripps said. “Some had coffees they remember that they really loved when they used to work for Jittery Joe’s.”
The Pink Stones chose a dark roast fittingly named Cosmic Country Coffee made with Ethiopian, Guatemalan and Nicaraguan beans, which give it a balanced flavor and a smoky finish. Lo Talker chose a medium roast of Colombian beans with spiced chocolate and tart fruit flavors. Finally, Monsoon chose a light roast named Ghost Roast, which is made with Nicaraguan, Brazilian and Ethiopian beans. It has a sweet chocolate flavor with underlying notes of peanut and cola.
The artwork on the packaging for each roast is a personalized depiction of the three bands. The creative design on the bags was left completely up to the band members with technical guidance from Jittery Joe’s ad firm to help perfect the designs, Ripps said.
Jittery Joe’s hopes to continue supporting the Athens music scene by working with and giving a voice to more bands and collaborating with venues around the city.
“The more everybody who’s involved with the music industry can work together, the better,” Ripps said. “We hope that we can be a part of that.”