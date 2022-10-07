Kiké’s Kitchen is an authentic, family-owned Mexican restaurant that opened in June by Luis and Liria Moreno. Before opening on Old Danielsville Road, the Morenos sold homemade food out of their backyard.
In December 2021, Luis Moreno suggested to his wife that he cook birria, a slow-cooked beef, and sell it out of their backyard as a trial run. Liria Moreno posted on her social media, not sure what to expect, and over 60 people showed up to their home to buy the food. Realizing how much of a success it was, the couple decided to open a restaurant.
“We were scared of course, but that’s Luis’ dream. He wanted that since he was a little boy,” said Jojo Wilson, Liria’s sister who works at Kiké’s, on opening the restaurant.
The current location is just a stepping stone and the Morenos hope to one day go to a bigger space.
Kiké’s Kitchen offers a familiar selection of Mexican cuisine with a special twist. Some of its specialty items include quesatacos, birria, ramen and consomé dipping sauce. The ingredients are all fresh and cut by hand daily.
Luis Moreno is the chef and has 20 years of experience cooking. It is his passion, he said. He began his career by creating various salsas that eventually turned into a hit. Before Kiké’s Kitchen, people would ask Luis Moreno to create a salsa for special events, such as weddings.
“I’m very proud of my dad,” said Brianna Moreno, the Morenos 16-year-old daughter and a cashier at Kiké’s Kitchen. “He’s a very hardworking guy and he does a lot to provide for us. Both of [my parents] did so much for us to get here.”
Hearing this brought tears to her mother’s eyes.
Since June, Kiké’s Kitchen has been growing and reaching new audiences. It attracts regulars and newcomers alike. The family emphasizes how appreciative they are of all their customers
“It’s crazy busy,” Wilson said. “Busy, but we love that we see new people. It’s not just one group of people that we have here. It’s all kinds of energy: young, older, different kinds of race, different kinds of background.”
Kiké’s Kitchen boasts having delicious, creative dishes while creating an environment that feels like home. Since it is a family-owned business, they try to bring that energy to the customers as well.
“Coming here is like having an experience in Mexico,” Wilson said. “That’s how we do it. If you go to Mexico, you’ve got all your aunties, tías and your little cousins running around. Everybody’s getting together with the music in the background, cutting and laughing and acting out. That’s what we bring out to the people. Everytime we cook, we cook like we’re prepping for our family.”