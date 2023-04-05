Hassan Jammoul did not always dream of opening Mexican restaurants. In fact, he did not even know what a taco was until he moved to the United States in 1981.
Jammoul is now the owner of two successful restaurants in Athens, Georgia: Dos Palmas and La Fiesta. La Fiesta has been open since 1989, and Dos Palmas was opened in 2007.
“It was an accident, I knew nothing,” Jammoul said.
Jammoul grew up in Lebanon, but moved to the United States to escape war and pursue a medical career. His ex-wife, Carmen, was Mexican and her family was in the restaurant business, so the newlyweds decided to give the business world their own try.
“When I came from Lebanon, I was studying nursing. I worked all my life in surgery, so when I came to the states I didn’t know what a taco was. Never seen a taco, never eaten a taco,” Jammoul said.
Although he said he learned the business fast, he confessed the hardest part of owning a restaurant is that you have to depend on a lot of people, you can not do it yourself.
Contrary to his claim, when the restaurants first started, Jammoul cooked the food, washed the dishes, paid the bills and hired and fired employees. He described it as a one-man operation.
Jammoul learned how to make the food himself by hanging around the kitchen, watching chefs cook and reading about food.
“I made it better than anyone, I think!” Jammoul said with a laugh.
Carmen died in 2008, but Hassan kept the restaurant running with the help of his family, including Hassan’s son, Kareem, 27, and his daughter, Joelle, 21.
“I admire his intellect,” Joelle said. “I feel like he’s a walking dictionary and I just love listening to him speak about things.”
Kareem went from working as a server to becoming a full-time manager in 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic. This allows his father to take a rest from many of the restaurant’s day-to-day operations that he used to hold.
“COVID was hard. When COVID happened, we had to shut down and I really thought ‘this is it. Life is over.’ I locked the door, gave everything away,” Hassan said. “I asked all my friends, ‘you want some meat, want some cheese? You want some produce?’ Gave it away, and said this was it.”
Then, mandates started loosening and the Athens local government began to let restaurants do carry-out.
The first day Dos Palmas reopened was Cinco de Mayo of 2020. Kareem recounted that cars filled the entire parking lot, and he said this was his favorite memory of the restaurant thus far.
Hassan said that business has been better than it ever was before COVID, and he thanks Kareem for that.
Joelle said, “[My brother] literally turned Dos Palmas into the best version of itself all by himself and sacrificed so much to make the restaurant as good as it can be to make my dad proud.”
While Hassan has a long history of dedication to the restaurant business to be proud of, he said that his proudest moment throughout his career is his son. “Kareem. I am really proud of him. He delivered.”