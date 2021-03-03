Waitressing, bartending, serving as a hostess or being a pizza delivery driver are all examples of the quintessential college part-time job. University of Georgia junior Kelly Smoltz, however, had her eyes set on a different food-service job when she started college.
“I remember going into college and there's just this idea of being a barista — or a bartender — in your 20s and I just idolized it, and I wasn't above 21, so I was applying for bartender jobs but no one [was] gonna hire me, so I was like okay I’ll try barista,” Smoltz, a barista at Condor Chocolates, said.
Barista-ing, for many, is a job that’s easy to idolize — the very idea of it might make one think of unlimited coffees and lattes, listening to indie music on repeat and befriending hipster coworkers. However, there’s a lot more to being a student barista than may meet the eye.
Coffee and connection
When Smoltz, an Alpharetta native, got her job at Condor Chocolates in the spring of her sophomore year, she didn’t know the COVID-19 pandemic was about to shut down classes and small businesses in Athens.
After a delayed start to her barista training, Smoltz began working at Condor Chocolates in April of 2020. She said once Christmas came around things really picked up, and even though it’s been hectic at times, she’s enjoyed her experience greatly.
Penelope Williams is a freshman psychology major from Decatur and barista at Jittery Joe’s. She began working at the MLC and the Science Library locations in September, and she had no coffee experience beforehand. She wanted to try out barista-ing because her boyfriend had previously worked in a coffee shop in Atlanta, and she thought the job would be a good fit for her.
Olivia Mead, a senior studying journalism and sociology, has been working at 1000 Faces Coffee since June 2019. Because 1000 Faces is a small local business, the staff has been supportive and flexible throughout the pandemic, she said. Additionally, working at 1000 Faces has allowed her to find a connection to the Athens community outside of UGA, she said.
“I think you haven't fully experienced Athens until you've stepped out of the UGA bubble,” Mead said. “Working [in Athens] and specifically in coffee has helped me to sort of bridge that gap and get to know all different kinds of communities, which I think is really valuable.”
Mochas and Money
Tips make a big difference in barista pay, Smoltz said. She makes around $9 an hour, but her tips almost double her income, she said. Mead makes $10 an hour plus “significant” tips at 1000 Faces Coffee.
Williams said customers should consider tipping their barista because they don’t know all of the work that goes on behind the scenes. Being a barista requires lots of manual labor, like being on your feet all day, as well as lots of prep work and cleaning that customers might not be aware of, she said.
Due to the pandemic, 1000 Faces employees currently handle transactions so customers don’t have to touch the register. Now, baristas have to ask if customers would like to leave a tip instead of a customer clicking through the register prompts on their own. This has prompted some interesting reactions, Mead said.
“There are some people who are just super, super generous and will tip like $5, $10 on something just because, and we’ve also had some funny, kind of explosive reactions of people who are appalled that you're asking,” Mead said.
So you want to be a barista
Barista-ing may sound like an easy gig to some, but it’s not without its challenges. Early morning shifts, burns from hot coffee and milk, mid-morning rushes and impatient customers are all problems baristas confront in their day-to-day work lives.
Despite the challenges of being a barista, Mead, Smoltz and Williams all said they’d recommend barista-ing as a job for other college students.
Smoltz enjoys her work as a barista because of her love of coffee, but she said like any job, finding the right environment to work in is crucial.
“You have to find the right environment and the right people that make the job worth it,” Smoltz said. “After probably two months of being a barista, the newness and being so eager to learn about coffee and making coffee and doing latte art kind of wears off, because you've just been doing it for so long.”
If barista-ing doesn’t sound like your cup of joe, there are still a few things to keep in mind as a customer of coffee shops. Williams recommends that customers be understanding, especially during rushes, that some orders might take a bit longer. Mead also said rushes can be overwhelming, but kind customers can make a big difference.
“We definitely appreciate our customers and our regulars and everybody who's very nice to us,” Williams said.