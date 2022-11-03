On Nov. 2 next to the Tate Student Center, HeadCount, a non-partisan voting registration organization, and Liquid Death, a canned water brand, teamed up to hand out free water to students and spread awareness about voting laws in Georgia.
In the state of Georgia, it’s against the law to hand out food or water to voters within 150 feet of a polling location. According to Dion Dowdell, the team lead for HeadCount, this law directly contributes to voter supression.
“The community used to come together a lot and give out water and food because so many polling places were closing,” Dowdell said. “And that's just being stopped for whatever reason… so we're just making sure people know their voting rights.”
Along with a Liquid Death can of water, University of Georgia students received a voting checklist that lets them know what they should do when they get to the polls and where their polling location will be.
According to Lucy Beach, the partnerships and events manager for HeadCount, breaking this Georgia law could be punishable with up to one year in jail.
It’s too late to register to vote for the midterm elections, Dowdell said, but registering now would make it possible to vote in the December elections. He recommends that after registering to vote, people should make sure they know where their polling location will be.
HeadCount is based in New York, but the organization has come to Georgia for two weeks to promote voter awareness.
“[Liquid Death] kind of liked the idea and the premise of what we're doing down here in Georgia and they have very creative marketing campaigns,” Beach said. “So we thought we could tap into their creativity and really try to make a splash here.”