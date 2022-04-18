When local beekeeper Tom Hankins cares for his bees, he typically only sports a thin veil for protection. Surrounded by loud buzzing noises, constant vibrations and thousands of honeybees, Hankins uses bare hands to perform the beekeeping rituals he’s perfected over the last 15 years.
“I pretty much take them and give them a home, and take care of them just like my dog or my cat,” Hankins said. “I’m concerned about the bees. We need the bees to have food, that’s just the bottom line.”
Hankins recognizes that bees play a crucial role in the world’s food supply and has formed a close bond with the hives he cares for. He is one of the many beekeepers around the Athens area who has found their passion in caring for bees and collecting honey.
Beekeeping university
Jennifer Berry has been the University of Georgia’s Apicultural Research Professional and the Lab Manager for UGA’s Honey Bee Program for the past 18 years. In addition to being a Ph.D. student, Berry has taken on many projects to educate people about the world of honey and beekeeping.
“There is a certified beekeeping program that we offer through our lab which has multiple tiers: the certified level, the journeyman, the master beekeeper and then [the] master craftsman level,” Berry said. “It gives [beekeepers] a lot of clout when they can say that they passed a University of Georgia exam, and it’s a very rigorous exam.”
Despite the existence of programs like the one at UGA, many keepers learn the craft from observing and working with others in the field. Wesley Grantham, a local beekeeper and business owner, has been keeping bees since the age of 10. None of his family had beekeeping experience, but it was not hard to find beekeepers in his hometown of Macon, Georgia, to show him the way.
Hankins, a 73-year-old retiree from Madison County, picked up beekeeping around 2008 after being introduced by someone in his church. He views beekeeping as a hobby and uses the profits from selling honey to care for his bees.
“I love my bees and that’s what I like doing, and I try to help anybody I can,” Hankins said. “We have a club, Beekeepers of Madison County, and that’s our motto: Beekeepers Helping Beekeepers.”
Nature’s nutrient
Buying local honey does not only support small businesses — it also can be better for your body.
Local beekeepers typically make and sell raw, unpasteurized honey that they say contains medicinal properties. According to Hankins, consuming raw honey can aid issues such as allergies or high cholesterol. He recommends buying local honey to avoid what he calls “funny honey.”
“They heat it up to bottle it, and [the process] kills all the impurities and enzymes in it,” Hankins says. “It doesn’t do a thing for you other than taste like honey.”
Grantham also values the health benefits of honey and has combined it with another substance he believes to have “healing properties”: hemp-derived THC.
For around a year, Grantham has been the owner of Mellow Bear Honey, a business that sells raw hemp-derived Delta-8 honey. Mellow Bear has a full certificate of analysis from a DEA certified lab and is compliant with the federal farm bill passed in 2018, according to the Mellow Bear website.
Grantham recognizes there is a complicated history of cannabis in America, but he hopes that this combination of his two passions will destigmatize the industry and promote a medicinal alternative for many.
New bee-ginnings
Beekeeping produces honey that is healthy for humans, but the trade can open up doors for certain communities in unexpected ways.
In addition to her work at UGA, Berry assists Farmer-to-Farmer, a federal government organization that supports farmers and agribusiness in developing countries. Prior to COVID-19, she traveled to Bolivia and taught beekeeping to women and young teens in an initiative to enhance their opportunities for employment.
Berry also played a key role in starting the Georgia Prison Beekeeping Program in 2015. In partnership with the Georgia Department of Corrections, she has certified around 150 students as beekeepers through the program, mostly through work in maximum and medium security prisons, she said.
Bees produce honey for our health and food for our survival, but they have also produced an international community of beekeepers — people who have dedicated their lives to loving and protecting the creatures that maintain life.
“Once you get to know the bees and understand them, you feel comfortable around them,” Hankins said. “I’m there to help them and I think they know that.”